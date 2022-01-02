Publish date:
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has ran for a team-leading 1,159 yards on 280 attempts (77.3 yards per game) and scored 13 touchdowns.
- He also averages 18.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 35 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns.
- He has received 280 of his team's 399 carries this season (70.2%).
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Against the Chiefs, Mixon's 50 rushing yards in his single career matchup are 27.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Chiefs.
- Mixon will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 116.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.
- Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Ravens, Mixon ran the ball 18 times for 65 yards and scored one touchdown.
- He tacked on 70 yards on six receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
- During his last three games, Mixon has piled up 181 yards (60.3 per game) on 53 attempts with one touchdown.
- He's also caught nine balls for 82 yards (27.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
280
70.2%
1,159
13
35
72.9%
4.1
Samaje Perine
54
13.5%
242
1
2
4.2%
4.5
Joe Burrow
35
8.8%
108
2
7
14.6%
3.1
Chris Evans
10
2.5%
42
0
1
2.1%
4.2
