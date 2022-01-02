There will be player prop bet markets available for Joe Mixon ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has ran for a team-leading 1,159 yards on 280 attempts (77.3 yards per game) and scored 13 touchdowns.

He also averages 18.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 35 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns.

He has received 280 of his team's 399 carries this season (70.2%).

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Mixon's 50 rushing yards in his single career matchup are 27.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Chiefs.

Mixon will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 116.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.

Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Mixon ran the ball 18 times for 65 yards and scored one touchdown.

He tacked on 70 yards on six receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

During his last three games, Mixon has piled up 181 yards (60.3 per game) on 53 attempts with one touchdown.

He's also caught nine balls for 82 yards (27.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 280 70.2% 1,159 13 35 72.9% 4.1 Samaje Perine 54 13.5% 242 1 2 4.2% 4.5 Joe Burrow 35 8.8% 108 2 7 14.6% 3.1 Chris Evans 10 2.5% 42 0 1 2.1% 4.2

