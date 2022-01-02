Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Joe Mixon ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has ran for a team-leading 1,159 yards on 280 attempts (77.3 yards per game) and scored 13 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 18.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 35 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns.
  • He has received 280 of his team's 399 carries this season (70.2%).
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Against the Chiefs, Mixon's 50 rushing yards in his single career matchup are 27.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Chiefs.
  • Mixon will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 116.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.
  • Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Ravens, Mixon ran the ball 18 times for 65 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He tacked on 70 yards on six receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
  • During his last three games, Mixon has piled up 181 yards (60.3 per game) on 53 attempts with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught nine balls for 82 yards (27.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

280

70.2%

1,159

13

35

72.9%

4.1

Samaje Perine

54

13.5%

242

1

2

4.2%

4.5

Joe Burrow

35

8.8%

108

2

7

14.6%

3.1

Chris Evans

10

2.5%

42

0

1

2.1%

4.2

Powered By Data Skrive