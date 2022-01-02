Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jonathan Taylor, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor's team-high 1,626 rushing yards (108.4 per game) have come on 297 carries, with 17 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 22.4 receiving yards per game, catching 36 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 455 times this season, and he's handled 297 of those attempts (65.3%).
  • The Colts have thrown the football in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Taylor racked up 150 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Raiders, 45.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor rushed for multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Raiders.
  • The Raiders have the NFL's 19th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 115.7 yards per game.
  • The Raiders have conceded 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cardinals last week, Taylor rushed 27 times for 108 yards (four yards per attempt).
  • In his last three games, Taylor has taken 88 carries for 421 yards (140.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

297

65.3%

1,626

17

82

79.6%

5.5

Nyheim Hines

54

11.9%

272

2

5

4.9%

5.0

Carson Wentz

51

11.2%

188

1

9

8.7%

3.7

Marlon Mack

28

6.2%

101

0

2

1.9%

3.6

