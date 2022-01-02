Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jonathan Taylor, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor's team-high 1,626 rushing yards (108.4 per game) have come on 297 carries, with 17 touchdowns.

He also averages 22.4 receiving yards per game, catching 36 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 455 times this season, and he's handled 297 of those attempts (65.3%).

The Colts have thrown the football in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Taylor racked up 150 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Raiders, 45.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor rushed for multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Raiders.

The Raiders have the NFL's 19th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 115.7 yards per game.

The Raiders have conceded 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Cardinals last week, Taylor rushed 27 times for 108 yards (four yards per attempt).

In his last three games, Taylor has taken 88 carries for 421 yards (140.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 297 65.3% 1,626 17 82 79.6% 5.5 Nyheim Hines 54 11.9% 272 2 5 4.9% 5.0 Carson Wentz 51 11.2% 188 1 9 8.7% 3.7 Marlon Mack 28 6.2% 101 0 2 1.9% 3.6

