Josh Allen will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Allen's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) hit the field in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has 4,048 passing yards (269.9 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 65% of his throws and recording 34 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

He also has 619 rushing yards on 102 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 41.3 yards per game.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.

Allen accounts for 56.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 106 of his 575 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The Falcons are allowing 253.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

Allen put together a 314-yard performance against the Patriots last week, completing 63.8% of his pass attempts and throwing for three touchdowns.

Allen tacked on 64 yards on 12 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt.

Allen has put up 832 passing yards (277.3 ypg) on 85-of-135 with eight touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed 27 times for 197 yards and one touchdown, averaging 65.7 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 141 24.2% 89 1092 9 29 27.1% Cole Beasley 101 17.3% 76 640 1 11 10.3% Emmanuel Sanders 72 12.3% 42 626 4 10 9.3%

