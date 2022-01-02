Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Author:

Josh Allen will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Allen's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) hit the field in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has 4,048 passing yards (269.9 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 65% of his throws and recording 34 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.
  • He also has 619 rushing yards on 102 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 41.3 yards per game.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.
  • Allen accounts for 56.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 106 of his 575 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The Falcons are allowing 253.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Allen put together a 314-yard performance against the Patriots last week, completing 63.8% of his pass attempts and throwing for three touchdowns.
  • Allen tacked on 64 yards on 12 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt.
  • Allen has put up 832 passing yards (277.3 ypg) on 85-of-135 with eight touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed 27 times for 197 yards and one touchdown, averaging 65.7 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

141

24.2%

89

1092

9

29

27.1%

Cole Beasley

101

17.3%

76

640

1

11

10.3%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

12.3%

42

626

4

10

9.3%

