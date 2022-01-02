Publish date:
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs' team-high 677 rushing yards (45.1 per game) have come on 175 carries, with seven touchdowns.
- He also has 319 receiving yards (21.3 per game) on 48 catches.
- He has received 175 of his team's 353 carries this season (49.6%).
- The Raiders have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jacobs' matchup with the Colts.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Over his two career matchups against them, Jacobs has averaged 64 rushing yards against the Colts, 1.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jacobs has not run for a touchdown versus the Colts.
- Jacobs will go up against a Colts squad that allows 111.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
- The Colts have allowed nine rushing touchdowns, fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Broncos last week, Jacobs rushed 27 times for 129 yards (4.8 yards per attempt).
- During his last three games, Jacobs has rushed for 205 yards (68.3 per game) on 51 carries.
- He's also tacked on nine catches for 83 yards (27.7 per game).
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
175
49.6%
677
7
26
44.1%
3.9
Kenyan Drake
63
17.8%
254
2
11
18.6%
4.0
Peyton Barber
49
13.9%
209
2
10
16.9%
4.3
Derek Carr
39
11.0%
109
0
7
11.9%
2.8
Powered By Data Skrive