There will be player prop bets available for Josh Jacobs before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs' team-high 677 rushing yards (45.1 per game) have come on 175 carries, with seven touchdowns.

He also has 319 receiving yards (21.3 per game) on 48 catches.

He has received 175 of his team's 353 carries this season (49.6%).

The Raiders have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Over his two career matchups against them, Jacobs has averaged 64 rushing yards against the Colts, 1.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jacobs has not run for a touchdown versus the Colts.

Jacobs will go up against a Colts squad that allows 111.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.

The Colts have allowed nine rushing touchdowns, fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Jacobs rushed 27 times for 129 yards (4.8 yards per attempt).

During his last three games, Jacobs has rushed for 205 yards (68.3 per game) on 51 carries.

He's also tacked on nine catches for 83 yards (27.7 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 175 49.6% 677 7 26 44.1% 3.9 Kenyan Drake 63 17.8% 254 2 11 18.6% 4.0 Peyton Barber 49 13.9% 209 2 10 16.9% 4.3 Derek Carr 39 11.0% 109 0 7 11.9% 2.8

