January 2, 2022
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

There will be player prop bets available for Josh Jacobs before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacobs' team-high 677 rushing yards (45.1 per game) have come on 175 carries, with seven touchdowns.
  • He also has 319 receiving yards (21.3 per game) on 48 catches.
  • He has received 175 of his team's 353 carries this season (49.6%).
  • The Raiders have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Over his two career matchups against them, Jacobs has averaged 64 rushing yards against the Colts, 1.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jacobs has not run for a touchdown versus the Colts.
  • Jacobs will go up against a Colts squad that allows 111.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Colts have allowed nine rushing touchdowns, fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Broncos last week, Jacobs rushed 27 times for 129 yards (4.8 yards per attempt).
  • During his last three games, Jacobs has rushed for 205 yards (68.3 per game) on 51 carries.
  • He's also tacked on nine catches for 83 yards (27.7 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

175

49.6%

677

7

26

44.1%

3.9

Kenyan Drake

63

17.8%

254

2

11

18.6%

4.0

Peyton Barber

49

13.9%

209

2

10

16.9%

4.3

Derek Carr

39

11.0%

109

0

7

11.9%

2.8

