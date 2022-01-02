Publish date:
Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds
Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Fields has thrown for 1,870 yards (124.7 per game) while completing 159 of 270 passes (58.9%), with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He's added 420 rushing yards on 72 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 28.0 yards per game.
- The Bears have called a pass in 52.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
- Fields has attempted 31 of his 270 passes in the red zone, accounting for 25.2% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fields' matchup with the Giants.
Matchup vs. New York
- The Giants are allowing 250.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- The Giants' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
- Fields has thrown for 509 yards (169.7 ypg) to lead Chicago, completing 61.1% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 109 rushing yards (36.3 ypg) on 16 carries.
Fields' Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
111
24.2%
62
860
3
8
15.4%
Cole Kmet
83
18.1%
53
539
0
10
19.2%
Allen Robinson II
56
12.2%
32
353
1
4
7.7%
Powered By Data Skrive