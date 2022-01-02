Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Justin Fields, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Fields and the Chicago Bears (5-10) take the field against the New York Giants (4-11) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Fields has thrown for 1,870 yards (124.7 per game) while completing 159 of 270 passes (58.9%), with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He's added 420 rushing yards on 72 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 28.0 yards per game.
  • The Bears have called a pass in 52.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Fields has attempted 31 of his 270 passes in the red zone, accounting for 25.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New York

  • The Giants are allowing 250.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Giants' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
  • Fields has thrown for 509 yards (169.7 ypg) to lead Chicago, completing 61.1% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 109 rushing yards (36.3 ypg) on 16 carries.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

111

24.2%

62

860

3

8

15.4%

Cole Kmet

83

18.1%

53

539

0

10

19.2%

Allen Robinson II

56

12.2%

32

353

1

4

7.7%

