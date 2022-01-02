Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Justin Fields, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Fields and the Chicago Bears (5-10) take the field against the New York Giants (4-11) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Fields has thrown for 1,870 yards (124.7 per game) while completing 159 of 270 passes (58.9%), with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He's added 420 rushing yards on 72 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 28.0 yards per game.

The Bears have called a pass in 52.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Fields has attempted 31 of his 270 passes in the red zone, accounting for 25.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New York

The Giants are allowing 250.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.

Fields has thrown for 509 yards (169.7 ypg) to lead Chicago, completing 61.1% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 109 rushing yards (36.3 ypg) on 16 carries.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 111 24.2% 62 860 3 8 15.4% Cole Kmet 83 18.1% 53 539 0 10 19.2% Allen Robinson II 56 12.2% 32 353 1 4 7.7%

