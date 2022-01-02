Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Justin Herbert before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 17 with the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Herbert has thrown for 4,394 passing yards this season (292.9 per game) and has a 67.1% completion percentage (387-of-577), throwing 33 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions.
  • He has added 299 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 57 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Herbert has thrown 89 passes in the red zone this season, 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Herbert's matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

  • In three matchups against the Broncos, Herbert averaged 278 passing yards per game, 18.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Herbert threw multiple touchdown passes in each of those contests against the Broncos, while throwing multiple TDs two times.
  • This week Herbert will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.3 yards allowed per game).
  • With 18 passing TDs allowed this season, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Texans, Herbert completed 77.1% of his passes for 336 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • He also tacked on 15 yards on four carries without a touchdown.
  • Herbert has passed for 847 yards (282.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 69.2% of his passes (72-for-104) with six touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 13 times for 50 yards and one touchdown, averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

140

24.2%

96

1042

5

20

22.5%

Mike Williams

108

18.7%

64

964

7

17

19.1%

Austin Ekeler

79

13.6%

62

558

7

15

16.9%

