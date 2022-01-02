Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert has thrown for 4,394 passing yards this season (292.9 per game) and has a 67.1% completion percentage (387-of-577), throwing 33 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions.
- He has added 299 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 57 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
- Herbert has thrown 89 passes in the red zone this season, 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Denver
- In three matchups against the Broncos, Herbert averaged 278 passing yards per game, 18.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Herbert threw multiple touchdown passes in each of those contests against the Broncos, while throwing multiple TDs two times.
- This week Herbert will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.3 yards allowed per game).
- With 18 passing TDs allowed this season, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Texans, Herbert completed 77.1% of his passes for 336 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- He also tacked on 15 yards on four carries without a touchdown.
- Herbert has passed for 847 yards (282.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 69.2% of his passes (72-for-104) with six touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also rushed 13 times for 50 yards and one touchdown, averaging 16.7 yards per game.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
140
24.2%
96
1042
5
20
22.5%
Mike Williams
108
18.7%
64
964
7
17
19.1%
Austin Ekeler
79
13.6%
62
558
7
15
16.9%
