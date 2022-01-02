There will be player prop betting options available for Justin Herbert before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 17 with the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert has thrown for 4,394 passing yards this season (292.9 per game) and has a 67.1% completion percentage (387-of-577), throwing 33 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions.

He has added 299 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 57 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Herbert has thrown 89 passes in the red zone this season, 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Denver

In three matchups against the Broncos, Herbert averaged 278 passing yards per game, 18.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Herbert threw multiple touchdown passes in each of those contests against the Broncos, while throwing multiple TDs two times.

This week Herbert will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.3 yards allowed per game).

With 18 passing TDs allowed this season, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Texans, Herbert completed 77.1% of his passes for 336 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.

He also tacked on 15 yards on four carries without a touchdown.

Herbert has passed for 847 yards (282.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 69.2% of his passes (72-for-104) with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also rushed 13 times for 50 yards and one touchdown, averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 140 24.2% 96 1042 5 20 22.5% Mike Williams 108 18.7% 64 964 7 17 19.1% Austin Ekeler 79 13.6% 62 558 7 15 16.9%

