Publish date:
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson's 1,451 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Vikings. He's been targeted 149 times and has totaled 97 receptions and nine touchdowns (96.7 yards per game).
- Jefferson has been the target of 149 of his team's 543 passing attempts this season, or 27.4% of the target share.
- With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 28.2% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have called a pass in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Against the Packers, Jefferson has averaged 73.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 6.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In three matchups versus the Packers, Jefferson has had a touchdown catch once (including multiple scores in that game).
- The Packers are allowing 234.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- The Packers' defense is 26th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams last week, Jefferson was targeted 12 times and racked up 116 yards on eight receptions.
- Jefferson has recorded 242 receiving yards (80.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 37 targets over his last three outings.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
149
27.4%
97
1451
9
20
28.2%
Adam Thielen
95
17.5%
67
726
10
13
18.3%
K.J. Osborn
73
13.4%
46
584
5
8
11.3%
Tyler Conklin
74
13.6%
54
540
3
16
22.5%
