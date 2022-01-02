Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Justin Jefferson, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. NFC North rivals meet in Week 17 when Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) square off against the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson's 1,451 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Vikings. He's been targeted 149 times and has totaled 97 receptions and nine touchdowns (96.7 yards per game).
  • Jefferson has been the target of 149 of his team's 543 passing attempts this season, or 27.4% of the target share.
  • With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 28.2% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have called a pass in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Against the Packers, Jefferson has averaged 73.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 6.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In three matchups versus the Packers, Jefferson has had a touchdown catch once (including multiple scores in that game).
  • The Packers are allowing 234.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Packers' defense is 26th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams last week, Jefferson was targeted 12 times and racked up 116 yards on eight receptions.
  • Jefferson has recorded 242 receiving yards (80.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 37 targets over his last three outings.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

149

27.4%

97

1451

9

20

28.2%

Adam Thielen

95

17.5%

67

726

10

13

18.3%

K.J. Osborn

73

13.4%

46

584

5

8

11.3%

Tyler Conklin

74

13.6%

54

540

3

16

22.5%

