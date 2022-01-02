Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Justin Jefferson, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. NFC North rivals meet in Week 17 when Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) square off against the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson's 1,451 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Vikings. He's been targeted 149 times and has totaled 97 receptions and nine touchdowns (96.7 yards per game).

Jefferson has been the target of 149 of his team's 543 passing attempts this season, or 27.4% of the target share.

With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 28.2% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have called a pass in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Against the Packers, Jefferson has averaged 73.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 6.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups versus the Packers, Jefferson has had a touchdown catch once (including multiple scores in that game).

The Packers are allowing 234.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Packers' defense is 26th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams last week, Jefferson was targeted 12 times and racked up 116 yards on eight receptions.

Jefferson has recorded 242 receiving yards (80.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 37 targets over his last three outings.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 149 27.4% 97 1451 9 20 28.2% Adam Thielen 95 17.5% 67 726 10 13 18.3% K.J. Osborn 73 13.4% 46 584 5 8 11.3% Tyler Conklin 74 13.6% 54 540 3 16 22.5%

