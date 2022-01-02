Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on K.J. Osborn for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North opponents meet in Week 17 when Osborn and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Osborn has put together 584 yards (on 46 grabs) and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times, and is putting up 38.9 yards per game.
  • Osborn has been the target of 73 of his team's 543 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.
  • Osborn has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Osborn's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Osborn's 6.3 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Packers are 34.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Osborn has not caught a touchdown pass against the Packers.
  • The 234.3 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Packers' defense is 26th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Osborn put together a 68-yard performance against the Rams last week on five catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Osborn has reeled in 11 passes (19 targets) for 172 yards (57.3 per game) and has two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

K.J. Osborn

73

13.4%

46

584

5

8

11.3%

Justin Jefferson

149

27.4%

97

1451

9

20

28.2%

Adam Thielen

95

17.5%

67

726

10

13

18.3%

Tyler Conklin

74

13.6%

54

540

3

16

22.5%

Powered By Data Skrive