Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on K.J. Osborn for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North opponents meet in Week 17 when Osborn and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Osborn has put together 584 yards (on 46 grabs) and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times, and is putting up 38.9 yards per game.

Osborn has been the target of 73 of his team's 543 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.

Osborn has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have thrown the ball in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Osborn's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Osborn's 6.3 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Packers are 34.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Osborn has not caught a touchdown pass against the Packers.

The 234.3 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Packers' defense is 26th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Osborn put together a 68-yard performance against the Rams last week on five catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.

Osborn has reeled in 11 passes (19 targets) for 172 yards (57.3 per game) and has two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % K.J. Osborn 73 13.4% 46 584 5 8 11.3% Justin Jefferson 149 27.4% 97 1451 9 20 28.2% Adam Thielen 95 17.5% 67 726 10 13 18.3% Tyler Conklin 74 13.6% 54 540 3 16 22.5%

Powered By Data Skrive