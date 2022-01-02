Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kadarius Toney for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Toney's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Toney has 39 receptions (57 targets) for 420 yards, averaging 28.0 yards per game.
  • Toney has been the target of 10.3% (57 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Toney has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • The Bears have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 223.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bears' defense is 28th in the NFL, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Toney caught four passes for 28 yards while being targeted nine times.
  • Toney has caught four passes on nine targets for 28 yards, averaging 9.3 yards during his last three games.

Toney's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

57

10.3%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Kenny Golladay

70

12.7%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Evan Engram

66

12.0%

44

392

3

4

6.7%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.6%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

