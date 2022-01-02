Publish date:
Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Toney has 39 receptions (57 targets) for 420 yards, averaging 28.0 yards per game.
- Toney has been the target of 10.3% (57 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Toney has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- The Bears have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 223.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Bears' defense is 28th in the NFL, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Toney caught four passes for 28 yards while being targeted nine times.
- Toney has caught four passes on nine targets for 28 yards, averaging 9.3 yards during his last three games.
Toney's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
57
10.3%
39
420
0
5
8.3%
Kenny Golladay
70
12.7%
34
499
0
10
16.7%
Evan Engram
66
12.0%
44
392
3
4
6.7%
Sterling Shepard
53
9.6%
36
366
1
9
15.0%
