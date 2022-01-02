In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kadarius Toney for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Toney's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Toney has 39 receptions (57 targets) for 420 yards, averaging 28.0 yards per game.

Toney has been the target of 10.3% (57 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Toney has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Chicago

The Bears have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 223.3 yards per game through the air.

The Bears' defense is 28th in the NFL, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Toney caught four passes for 28 yards while being targeted nine times.

Toney has caught four passes on nine targets for 28 yards, averaging 9.3 yards during his last three games.

Toney's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 57 10.3% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Kenny Golladay 70 12.7% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Evan Engram 66 12.0% 44 392 3 4 6.7% Sterling Shepard 53 9.6% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

