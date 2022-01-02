The Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) carry an eight-game winning run into a Week 17 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Kansas City has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in eight of 15 games this season.

Cincinnati's games have gone over 51 points in seven of 15 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 55.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 9.0 points greater than the 42 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 52.5 points per game in 2021, 1.5 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.3 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 4.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City is 8-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Chiefs have been favored by 4 points or more 11 times this season and are 5-6 ATS in those games.

Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 53.3% of its opportunities (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Chiefs rack up 28.1 points per game, 6.5 more than the Bengals surrender per matchup (21.6).

When Kansas City records more than 21.6 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Chiefs rack up 51.2 more yards per game (396.1) than the Bengals give up per outing (344.9).

When Kansas City totals more than 344.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over six more times (25 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has played 15 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This year, the Bengals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

The Bengals rack up 27.3 points per game, 6.9 more than the Chiefs surrender (20.4).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 20.4 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Bengals collect 365.9 yards per game, just 3.7 more than the 362.2 the Chiefs give up.

When Cincinnati churns out more than 362.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, seven fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (28).

Home and road insights

Cincinnati is 3-5 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 4-point underdogs or greater, the Bengals have two wins ATS (2-1).

This year, in eight games at home, Cincinnati has hit the over five times.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.2 points, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (51).

Kansas City is 4-2 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, away from home.

The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-2) as 4-point favorites or more away from home.

In four of six road games this year, Kansas City has hit the over.

Chiefs away games this season average 54.3 total points, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under (51).

