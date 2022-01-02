Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) carry an eight-game winning run into a Week 17 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • Cincinnati's games have gone over 51 points in seven of 15 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 55.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 9.0 points greater than the 42 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 52.5 points per game in 2021, 1.5 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.3 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 4.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Kansas City is 8-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Chiefs have been favored by 4 points or more 11 times this season and are 5-6 ATS in those games.
  • Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 53.3% of its opportunities (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Chiefs rack up 28.1 points per game, 6.5 more than the Bengals surrender per matchup (21.6).
  • When Kansas City records more than 21.6 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Chiefs rack up 51.2 more yards per game (396.1) than the Bengals give up per outing (344.9).
  • When Kansas City totals more than 344.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over six more times (25 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (19) this season.
  • Cincinnati has played 15 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Bengals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4 points or more.
  • Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • The Bengals rack up 27.3 points per game, 6.9 more than the Chiefs surrender (20.4).
  • When Cincinnati puts up more than 20.4 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
  • The Bengals collect 365.9 yards per game, just 3.7 more than the 362.2 the Chiefs give up.
  • When Cincinnati churns out more than 362.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, seven fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (28).

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati is 3-5 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 4-point underdogs or greater, the Bengals have two wins ATS (2-1).
  • This year, in eight games at home, Cincinnati has hit the over five times.
  • This season, Bengals home games average 47.2 points, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (51).
  • Kansas City is 4-2 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, away from home.
  • The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-2) as 4-point favorites or more away from home.
  • In four of six road games this year, Kansas City has hit the over.
  • Chiefs away games this season average 54.3 total points, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under (51).

