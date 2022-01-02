The Kansas State Wildcats will battle the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl.

Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

LSU's games have gone over 48 points in seven of 11 chances this season.

Tuesday's total is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 46.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53.0, 5.0 points above Tuesday's over/under of 48.

The 60.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 12.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kansas State is 6-5-1 this year.

The Wildcats have been favored by 4.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Kansas State's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

This year, the Wildcats score just 1.0 more point per game (26.3) than the Tigers allow (25.3).

When Kansas State scores more than 25.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats collect 355.3 yards per game, only 16.9 fewer than the 372.2 the Tigers allow per matchup.

In games that Kansas State churns out over 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).

LSU Stats and Trends

Against the spread, LSU is 5-5-1 this season.

The Tigers are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 4.5 points or more this season.

LSU's games this year have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Tigers average 6.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats give up (21.1).

LSU is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team records more than 21.1 points.

The Tigers average 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats give up per outing (348.0).

When LSU piles up over 348.0 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year the Tigers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).

Season Stats