Publish date:
Kansas State vs. LSU Texas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
- LSU's games have gone over 48 points in seven of 11 chances this season.
- Tuesday's total is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 46.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53.0, 5.0 points above Tuesday's over/under of 48.
- The 60.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 12.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Kansas State is 6-5-1 this year.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 4.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Kansas State's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
- This year, the Wildcats score just 1.0 more point per game (26.3) than the Tigers allow (25.3).
- When Kansas State scores more than 25.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wildcats collect 355.3 yards per game, only 16.9 fewer than the 372.2 the Tigers allow per matchup.
- In games that Kansas State churns out over 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kansas State at SISportsbook.
LSU Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, LSU is 5-5-1 this season.
- The Tigers are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 4.5 points or more this season.
- LSU's games this year have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Tigers average 6.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats give up (21.1).
- LSU is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team records more than 21.1 points.
- The Tigers average 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats give up per outing (348.0).
- When LSU piles up over 348.0 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This year the Tigers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|LSU
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
355.3
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
348.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.2
14
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13