Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Kareem Hunt for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North opponents play in Week 17 when Hunt and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hunt has collected 386 rushing yards (25.7 per game) on 78 carries with five touchdowns.

He's also caught 22 passes for 174 yards (11.6 per game).

He has received 78 of his team's 424 carries this season (18.4%).

The Browns, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.9% of the time while running the football 48.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Against the Steelers, Hunt has averaged 34.9 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups, 7.4 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Hunt has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Steelers, and had multiple TDs in that game.

The Steelers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, giving up 142.7 yards per game.

This season the Steelers have conceded 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.

Hunt has 5 yards on two carries (1.7 ypg) in his last three games.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kareem Hunt 78 18.4% 386 5 15 19.2% 4.9 Nick Chubb 207 48.8% 1,143 8 35 44.9% 5.5 D'Ernest Johnson 70 16.5% 398 2 12 15.4% 5.7 Baker Mayfield 35 8.3% 118 1 3 3.8% 3.4

