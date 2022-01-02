Keenan Allen has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West foes square off in Week 17 when Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has 96 catches (140 targets) and paces the Chargers with 1,042 receiving yards (69.5 ypg) plus five touchdowns.

Allen has been the target of 140 of his team's 579 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.

Allen has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 22.5% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have called a pass in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Denver

Allen is averaging 51.9 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Broncos, 22.6 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (74.5).

Allen has caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The Broncos have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 226.3 yards per game through the air.

The Broncos have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Texans, Allen grabbed four passes for 35 yards while being targeted six times.

Allen has grabbed 10 passes (on 16 targets) for 113 yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 140 24.2% 96 1042 5 20 22.5% Mike Williams 108 18.7% 64 964 7 17 19.1% Austin Ekeler 79 13.6% 62 558 7 15 16.9% Jared Cook 75 13.0% 44 484 4 12 13.5%

