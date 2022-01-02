Publish date:
Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bourne has hauled in 700 yards (on 47 grabs) and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 60 times, and is putting up 46.7 yards per game.
- So far this season, 12.7% of the 471 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.
- Bourne (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.1% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- In his one matchup against the Jaguars, Bourne's 12 receiving yards total is 29.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).
- Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Jaguars.
- This week Bourne will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (242.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Jaguars have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Bourne put together a 33-yard performance against the Bills last week on two catches (16.5 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.
- In his last three games, Bourne has five receptions (seven targets) for 77 yards, averaging 25.7 yards per game.
Bourne's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
60
12.7%
47
700
5
4
6.1%
Jakobi Meyers
110
23.4%
71
723
1
12
18.2%
Hunter Henry
64
13.6%
42
480
9
17
25.8%
Nelson Agholor
61
13.0%
36
450
3
6
9.1%
