Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Kendrick Bourne's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Bourne and the New England Patriots (9-6) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bourne has hauled in 700 yards (on 47 grabs) and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 60 times, and is putting up 46.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.7% of the 471 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.
  • Bourne (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.1% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bourne's matchup with the Jaguars.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In his one matchup against the Jaguars, Bourne's 12 receiving yards total is 29.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).
  • Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Jaguars.
  • This week Bourne will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (242.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Jaguars have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Bourne put together a 33-yard performance against the Bills last week on two catches (16.5 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.
  • In his last three games, Bourne has five receptions (seven targets) for 77 yards, averaging 25.7 yards per game.

Bourne's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

60

12.7%

47

700

5

4

6.1%

Jakobi Meyers

110

23.4%

71

723

1

12

18.2%

Hunter Henry

64

13.6%

42

480

9

17

25.8%

Nelson Agholor

61

13.0%

36

450

3

6

9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive