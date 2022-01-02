Before placing any wagers on Kendrick Bourne's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Bourne and the New England Patriots (9-6) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne has hauled in 700 yards (on 47 grabs) and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 60 times, and is putting up 46.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.7% of the 471 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.

Bourne (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.1% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In his one matchup against the Jaguars, Bourne's 12 receiving yards total is 29.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).

Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Jaguars.

This week Bourne will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (242.4 yards allowed per game).

The Jaguars have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Bourne put together a 33-yard performance against the Bills last week on two catches (16.5 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.

In his last three games, Bourne has five receptions (seven targets) for 77 yards, averaging 25.7 yards per game.

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 60 12.7% 47 700 5 4 6.1% Jakobi Meyers 110 23.4% 71 723 1 12 18.2% Hunter Henry 64 13.6% 42 480 9 17 25.8% Nelson Agholor 61 13.0% 36 450 3 6 9.1%

