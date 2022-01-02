Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Kenneth Gainwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Kenneth Gainwell ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East foes square off in Week 17 when Gainwell's Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gainwell has 209 yards on 55 carries (13.9 ypg) this season, with four rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 29 passes for 244 yards (16.3 per game) with one touchdown.
  • He has received 55 of his team's 483 carries this season (11.4%).
  • The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his single career matchups, Gainwell put up zero rushing yards versus the Football Team, 13.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Football Team.
  • Gainwell will go up against a Football Team squad that allows 104.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.
  • The Football Team have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Gainwell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.
  • During his last three games, Gainwell has rushed for 54 yards (18.0 per game) on 12 carries with one touchdown.
  • He also has 39 receiving yards (13.0 per game) on six catches.

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kenneth Gainwell

55

11.4%

209

4

8

8.5%

3.8

Miles Sanders

137

28.4%

754

0

20

21.3%

5.5

Jalen Hurts

132

27.3%

740

10

30

31.9%

5.6

Jordan Howard

75

15.5%

380

3

20

21.3%

5.1

Powered By Data Skrive