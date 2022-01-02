There will be player prop betting options available for Kenneth Gainwell ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East foes square off in Week 17 when Gainwell's Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gainwell has 209 yards on 55 carries (13.9 ypg) this season, with four rushing touchdowns.

He's also caught 29 passes for 244 yards (16.3 per game) with one touchdown.

He has received 55 of his team's 483 carries this season (11.4%).

The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gainwell's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

In his single career matchups, Gainwell put up zero rushing yards versus the Football Team, 13.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Football Team.

Gainwell will go up against a Football Team squad that allows 104.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.

The Football Team have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

Gainwell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.

During his last three games, Gainwell has rushed for 54 yards (18.0 per game) on 12 carries with one touchdown.

He also has 39 receiving yards (13.0 per game) on six catches.

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kenneth Gainwell 55 11.4% 209 4 8 8.5% 3.8 Miles Sanders 137 28.4% 754 0 20 21.3% 5.5 Jalen Hurts 132 27.3% 740 10 30 31.9% 5.6 Jordan Howard 75 15.5% 380 3 20 21.3% 5.1

Powered By Data Skrive