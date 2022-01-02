Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Kenny Golladay before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Golladay's New York Giants (4-11) take the field against the Chicago Bears (5-10) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Golladay has reeled in 34 passes and leads his team with 499 receiving yards. He has been targeted 70 times, and averages 33.3 yards per game.
  • Golladay has been the target of 12.7% (70 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.
  • Golladay (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In his eight matchups against the Bears, Golladay's 58 receiving yards average is 6.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).
  • Golladay, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • This week Golladay will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (223.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bears' defense is 28th in the NFL, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Golladay put together a 22-yard performance against the Eagles last week on three catches while being targeted eight times.
  • Golladay's stat line over his last three outings includes eight grabs for 90 yards. He put up 30.0 yards per game, and was targeted 24 times.

Golladay's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kenny Golladay

70

12.7%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Kadarius Toney

57

10.3%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Evan Engram

66

12.0%

44

392

3

4

6.7%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.6%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

