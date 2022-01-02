There will be player prop betting options available for Kenny Golladay before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Golladay's New York Giants (4-11) take the field against the Chicago Bears (5-10) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Golladay has reeled in 34 passes and leads his team with 499 receiving yards. He has been targeted 70 times, and averages 33.3 yards per game.

Golladay has been the target of 12.7% (70 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.

Golladay (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Chicago

In his eight matchups against the Bears, Golladay's 58 receiving yards average is 6.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).

Golladay, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

This week Golladay will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (223.3 yards allowed per game).

The Bears' defense is 28th in the NFL, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Golladay put together a 22-yard performance against the Eagles last week on three catches while being targeted eight times.

Golladay's stat line over his last three outings includes eight grabs for 90 yards. He put up 30.0 yards per game, and was targeted 24 times.

Golladay's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kenny Golladay 70 12.7% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Kadarius Toney 57 10.3% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Evan Engram 66 12.0% 44 392 3 4 6.7% Sterling Shepard 53 9.6% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

