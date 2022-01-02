Before placing any wagers on Kyler Murray's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 17 matchup sees Murray's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Murray has thrown for 3,284 yards (218.9 per game) while completing 279 of 404 passes (69.1%), with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He has tacked on 344 rushing yards on 74 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 22.9 yards per game.

The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time.

Murray accounts for 36.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 58 of his 404 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Murray's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In one matchup against the Cowboys, Murray recorded 188 passing yards, 82.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Murray threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.1 yards per game through the air.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Murray had 245 yards while completing 62.8% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.

He also added 74 yards on four carries, averaging 18.5 yards per attempt without a touchdown.

Murray has put up 885 passing yards (295.0 ypg) on 82-of-133 with two touchdowns against three interceptions over his last three games.

He's also added 138 rushing yards (46.0 ypg) on 15 carries.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 91 17.7% 69 860 5 8 11.6% A.J. Green 77 15.0% 47 751 3 14 20.3% Zach Ertz 93 - 60 638 5 16 -

Powered By Data Skrive