January 2, 2022
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Kyler Murray's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 17 matchup sees Murray's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Murray has thrown for 3,284 yards (218.9 per game) while completing 279 of 404 passes (69.1%), with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 344 rushing yards on 74 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 22.9 yards per game.
  • The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time.
  • Murray accounts for 36.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 58 of his 404 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In one matchup against the Cowboys, Murray recorded 188 passing yards, 82.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Murray threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.1 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Colts, Murray had 245 yards while completing 62.8% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.
  • He also added 74 yards on four carries, averaging 18.5 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
  • Murray has put up 885 passing yards (295.0 ypg) on 82-of-133 with two touchdowns against three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also added 138 rushing yards (46.0 ypg) on 15 carries.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

91

17.7%

69

860

5

8

11.6%

A.J. Green

77

15.0%

47

751

3

14

20.3%

Zach Ertz

93

-

60

638

5

16

-

