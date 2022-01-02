Publish date:
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Murray has thrown for 3,284 yards (218.9 per game) while completing 279 of 404 passes (69.1%), with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He has tacked on 344 rushing yards on 74 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 22.9 yards per game.
- The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time.
- Murray accounts for 36.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 58 of his 404 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In one matchup against the Cowboys, Murray recorded 188 passing yards, 82.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Murray threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Cowboys.
- The Cowboys have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.1 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Colts, Murray had 245 yards while completing 62.8% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.
- He also added 74 yards on four carries, averaging 18.5 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
- Murray has put up 885 passing yards (295.0 ypg) on 82-of-133 with two touchdowns against three interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also added 138 rushing yards (46.0 ypg) on 15 carries.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
91
17.7%
69
860
5
8
11.6%
A.J. Green
77
15.0%
47
751
3
14
20.3%
Zach Ertz
93
-
60
638
5
16
-
