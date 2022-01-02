Publish date:
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards (192.1 ypg), completing 64.4% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 767 rushing yards (51.1 ypg) on 133 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.1% of the time.
- Jackson has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 37.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Jackson threw for 169 passing yards in one matchup against the Rams, 14.5 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
- Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Rams.
- The Rams are giving up 262.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.
- Jackson has 17 passing yards (5.7 ypg), completing 100% of his passes and collecting zero touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
132
24.1%
93
1187
9
19
27.5%
Marquise Brown
130
23.8%
85
953
6
14
20.3%
Rashod Bateman
54
9.9%
37
435
1
5
7.2%
