Lamar Jackson will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) square off in a Week 17 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards (192.1 ypg), completing 64.4% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 767 rushing yards (51.1 ypg) on 133 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.1% of the time.

Jackson has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 37.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Jackson threw for 169 passing yards in one matchup against the Rams, 14.5 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Rams.

The Rams are giving up 262.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.

Jackson has 17 passing yards (5.7 ypg), completing 100% of his passes and collecting zero touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 132 24.1% 93 1187 9 19 27.5% Marquise Brown 130 23.8% 85 953 6 14 20.3% Rashod Bateman 54 9.9% 37 435 1 5 7.2%

