January 2, 2022
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Lamar Jackson will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) square off in a Week 17 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards (192.1 ypg), completing 64.4% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 767 rushing yards (51.1 ypg) on 133 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.1% of the time.
  • Jackson has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 37.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Jackson threw for 169 passing yards in one matchup against the Rams, 14.5 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
  • Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Rams.
  • The Rams are giving up 262.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.
  • Jackson has 17 passing yards (5.7 ypg), completing 100% of his passes and collecting zero touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

132

24.1%

93

1187

9

19

27.5%

Marquise Brown

130

23.8%

85

953

6

14

20.3%

Rashod Bateman

54

9.9%

37

435

1

5

7.2%

