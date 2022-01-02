Publish date:
Laquon Treadwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England
Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds
Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Treadwell has put up a 323-yard season so far (21.5 yards per game), hauling in 24 passes on 40 targets.
- So far this season, 7.3% of the 545 passes thrown by his team have gone Treadwell's way.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Treadwell has been on the receiving end of 7.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New England
- In his one matchup against the Patriots, Treadwell's 13 receiving yards total is 28.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).
- Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Patriots.
- The 209.0 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots have given up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jets, Treadwell was targeted five times, picking up 54 yards on four receptions.
- Treadwell has tacked on 14 grabs for 179 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 20 times and averaged 59.7 receiving yards per game.
Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Laquon Treadwell
40
7.3%
24
323
0
3
7.0%
Marvin Jones Jr.
106
19.4%
64
698
3
14
32.6%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
90
16.5%
56
544
0
6
14.0%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
