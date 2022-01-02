Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Laquon Treadwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Author:

Before placing any bets on Laquon Treadwell's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 17 matchup sees Treadwell's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) play the New England Patriots (9-6) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Treadwell has put up a 323-yard season so far (21.5 yards per game), hauling in 24 passes on 40 targets.
  • So far this season, 7.3% of the 545 passes thrown by his team have gone Treadwell's way.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Treadwell has been on the receiving end of 7.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New England

  • In his one matchup against the Patriots, Treadwell's 13 receiving yards total is 28.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).
  • Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Patriots.
  • The 209.0 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots have given up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jets, Treadwell was targeted five times, picking up 54 yards on four receptions.
  • Treadwell has tacked on 14 grabs for 179 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 20 times and averaged 59.7 receiving yards per game.

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laquon Treadwell

40

7.3%

24

323

0

3

7.0%

Marvin Jones Jr.

106

19.4%

64

698

3

14

32.6%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

90

16.5%

56

544

0

6

14.0%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

