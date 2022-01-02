Before placing any bets on Laquon Treadwell's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 17 matchup sees Treadwell's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) play the New England Patriots (9-6) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Treadwell has put up a 323-yard season so far (21.5 yards per game), hauling in 24 passes on 40 targets.

So far this season, 7.3% of the 545 passes thrown by his team have gone Treadwell's way.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Treadwell has been on the receiving end of 7.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New England

In his one matchup against the Patriots, Treadwell's 13 receiving yards total is 28.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).

Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Patriots.

The 209.0 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots have given up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jets, Treadwell was targeted five times, picking up 54 yards on four receptions.

Treadwell has tacked on 14 grabs for 179 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 20 times and averaged 59.7 receiving yards per game.

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laquon Treadwell 40 7.3% 24 323 0 3 7.0% Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

