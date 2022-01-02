Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Latavius Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Latavius Murray and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Murray and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) meet the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Murray has 320 rushing yards on 92 attempts (21.3 yards per carry), and five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 75 yards (5.0 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 449 times this season, and he's taken 92 of those attempts (20.5%).
  • The Ravens have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Over his three career matchups against the Rams, Murray averaged 34.7 rushing yards per game, 4.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Murray, in three matchups versus the Rams, has run for a TD once, including multiple scores in that game.
  • Note: Murray's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • Conceding 96.9 rushing yards per game, the Rams have the sixth-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Rams have given up 17 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Murray put together a 12-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball five times.
  • He also caught one pass for 12 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Murray has taken 13 carries for 61 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Murray's Baltimore Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Latavius Murray

92

20.5%

320

5

15

26.3%

3.5

Lamar Jackson

133

29.6%

767

2

16

28.1%

5.8

Devonta Freeman

114

25.4%

479

5

13

22.8%

4.2

Ty'Son Williams

34

7.6%

181

1

4

7.0%

5.3

