Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Latavius Murray and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Murray and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) meet the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Odds

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray has 320 rushing yards on 92 attempts (21.3 yards per carry), and five touchdowns.

He's also caught 10 passes for 75 yards (5.0 per game).

His team has run the ball 449 times this season, and he's taken 92 of those attempts (20.5%).

The Ravens have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Over his three career matchups against the Rams, Murray averaged 34.7 rushing yards per game, 4.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Murray, in three matchups versus the Rams, has run for a TD once, including multiple scores in that game.

Note: Murray's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

Conceding 96.9 rushing yards per game, the Rams have the sixth-ranked run defense in the league.

The Rams have given up 17 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

Murray put together a 12-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball five times.

He also caught one pass for 12 yards.

Over his last three games, Murray has taken 13 carries for 61 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Murray's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Latavius Murray 92 20.5% 320 5 15 26.3% 3.5 Lamar Jackson 133 29.6% 767 2 16 28.1% 5.8 Devonta Freeman 114 25.4% 479 5 13 22.8% 4.2 Ty'Son Williams 34 7.6% 181 1 4 7.0% 5.3

