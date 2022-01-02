Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Author:

Laviska Shenault Jr. will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) meet the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Shenault's 56 grabs have led to 544 yards (36.3 per game). He has been targeted 90 times.
  • Shenault has been the target of 16.5% (90 total) of his team's 545 passing attempts this season.
  • Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New England

  • The Patriots are conceding 209.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots have given up 19 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Shenault did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Jets.
  • During his last three games, Shenault's 14 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 73 yards (24.3 ypg).

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laviska Shenault Jr.

90

16.5%

56

544

0

6

14.0%

Marvin Jones Jr.

106

19.4%

64

698

3

14

32.6%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

Laquon Treadwell

40

7.3%

24

323

0

3

7.0%

