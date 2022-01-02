Laviska Shenault Jr. will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) meet the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault's 56 grabs have led to 544 yards (36.3 per game). He has been targeted 90 times.

Shenault has been the target of 16.5% (90 total) of his team's 545 passing attempts this season.

Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New England

The Patriots are conceding 209.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots have given up 19 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Shenault did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Jets.

During his last three games, Shenault's 14 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 73 yards (24.3 ypg).

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 - Laquon Treadwell 40 7.3% 24 323 0 3 7.0%

