The Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) have an AFC West matchup in Week 17 versus the Denver Broncos (7-8).

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 45.5 points 10 of 15 times.

In 26.7% of Denver's games this season (4/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 45.5.

The two teams combine to score 47.1 points per game, 1.6 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 0.8 points above the 44.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Chargers games this season feature an average total of 49.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.0 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 7-8-0 this year.

The Chargers have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on eight of 15 set point totals (53.3%).

The Chargers score 9.9 more points per game (27.2) than the Broncos surrender (17.3).

When Los Angeles scores more than 17.3 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Chargers average 69.3 more yards per game (390.2) than the Broncos give up per outing (320.9).

When Los Angeles piles up over 320.9 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over one more time (20 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Broncos stats and trends

Against the spread, Denver is 7-8-0 this season.

This year, the Broncos have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Denver has hit the over in 20% of its opportunities this year (three times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Broncos put up 19.9 points per game, 7.5 fewer than the Chargers allow (27.4).

Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.4 points.

The Broncos collect 329.0 yards per game, 34.8 fewer yards than the 363.8 the Chargers give up.

Denver is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals over 363.8 yards.

This season the Broncos have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 3-5 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Chargers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7.5-point favorites or more.

In eight games at home this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total five times.

This season, Chargers home games average 50.4 points, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Denver is 3-4 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, on the road.

This year, in seven road games, Denver has hit the over once.

The average total in Broncos away games this season is 43.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).

