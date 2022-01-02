Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) have an AFC West matchup in Week 17 versus the Denver Broncos (7-8).

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 45.5 points 10 of 15 times.
  • In 26.7% of Denver's games this season (4/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 47.1 points per game, 1.6 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 0.8 points above the 44.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Chargers games this season feature an average total of 49.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.0 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 7-8-0 this year.
  • The Chargers have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on eight of 15 set point totals (53.3%).
  • The Chargers score 9.9 more points per game (27.2) than the Broncos surrender (17.3).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 17.3 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
  • The Chargers average 69.3 more yards per game (390.2) than the Broncos give up per outing (320.9).
  • When Los Angeles piles up over 320.9 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 8-5 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over one more time (20 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (19) this season.
  • Against the spread, Denver is 7-8-0 this season.
  • This year, the Broncos have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
  • Denver has hit the over in 20% of its opportunities this year (three times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Broncos put up 19.9 points per game, 7.5 fewer than the Chargers allow (27.4).
  • Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.4 points.
  • The Broncos collect 329.0 yards per game, 34.8 fewer yards than the 363.8 the Chargers give up.
  • Denver is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals over 363.8 yards.
  • This season the Broncos have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles is 3-5 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Chargers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7.5-point favorites or more.
  • In eight games at home this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total five times.
  • This season, Chargers home games average 50.4 points, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • Denver is 3-4 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, on the road.
  • This year, in seven road games, Denver has hit the over once.
  • The average total in Broncos away games this season is 43.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).

