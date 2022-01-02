Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Baltimore Ravens (8-7) will try to stop their four-game losing run in a Week 17 clash with the Los Angeles Rams (11-4).

Odds for Rams vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • In 46.7% of Baltimore's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 51.4 points per game, 4.9 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 45.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2021, 3.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Ravens have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 0.4 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Los Angeles has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this year.
  • This season, the Rams have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 6 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 53.3% of its opportunities (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Rams rack up 4.0 more points per game (27.7) than the Ravens allow (23.7).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 23.7 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
  • The Rams average 379.1 yards per game, just 13.0 more than the 366.1 the Ravens allow per matchup.
  • When Los Angeles amasses over 366.1 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over seven more times (18 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (11) this season.
  • Against the spread, Baltimore is 7-8-0 this season.
  • This season, the Ravens have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 6 points or more.
  • Baltimore has hit the over in 53.3% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Ravens put up just 2.0 more points per game (23.7) than the Rams allow (21.7).
  • When Baltimore scores more than 21.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Ravens average 43.0 more yards per game (382.1) than the Rams allow (339.1).
  • Baltimore is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team picks up over 339.1 yards.
  • The Ravens have 21 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Home and road insights

  • Baltimore is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 6-point underdogs or more, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).
  • This year, Baltimore has gone over the total in five of seven home games.
  • This season, Ravens home games average 48.7 points, 2.2 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).
  • Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, in away games.
  • Away from home, the Rams have one win ATS (1-1) as 6-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in eight road games, Los Angeles has gone over the total five times.
  • This season, Rams away games average 49.3 points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

