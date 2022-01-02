The Baltimore Ravens (8-7) will try to stop their four-game losing run in a Week 17 clash with the Los Angeles Rams (11-4).

Odds for Rams vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points in 10 of 15 games this season.

In 46.7% of Baltimore's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.5.

The two teams combine to score 51.4 points per game, 4.9 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 45.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2021, 3.4 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Ravens have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 0.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

This season, the Rams have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 53.3% of its opportunities (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Rams rack up 4.0 more points per game (27.7) than the Ravens allow (23.7).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 23.7 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Rams average 379.1 yards per game, just 13.0 more than the 366.1 the Ravens allow per matchup.

When Los Angeles amasses over 366.1 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over seven more times (18 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Ravens stats and trends

Against the spread, Baltimore is 7-8-0 this season.

This season, the Ravens have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Baltimore has hit the over in 53.3% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 15 games with a set point total).

This season the Ravens put up just 2.0 more points per game (23.7) than the Rams allow (21.7).

When Baltimore scores more than 21.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Ravens average 43.0 more yards per game (382.1) than the Rams allow (339.1).

Baltimore is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team picks up over 339.1 yards.

The Ravens have 21 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Home and road insights

Baltimore is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 6-point underdogs or more, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).

This year, Baltimore has gone over the total in five of seven home games.

This season, Ravens home games average 48.7 points, 2.2 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, in away games.

Away from home, the Rams have one win ATS (1-1) as 6-point favorites or more.

This year, in eight road games, Los Angeles has gone over the total five times.

This season, Rams away games average 49.3 points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

