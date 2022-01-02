Publish date:
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Jones has racked up 3,313 passing yards (220.9 per game) while going 310-for-461 (67.2% completion percentage) and throwing 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He's also rushed 39 times for 113 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per game.
- The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
- Jones accounts for 44.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 65 of his 461 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- The 242.4 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Jaguars' defense is sixth in the NFL, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bills last week, Jones went 14-for-32 (43.8%) for 145 yards and two interceptions.
- He also carried the ball six times for 33 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry on the ground.
- In his last three outings, Jones has thrown for 463 yards (154.3 per game) while completing 42 of 80 passes (52.5%), with two touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's tacked on 42 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
110
23.4%
71
723
1
12
18.2%
Kendrick Bourne
60
12.7%
47
700
5
4
6.1%
Hunter Henry
64
13.6%
42
480
9
17
25.8%
