Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Mac Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Jones' New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) take the field in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Jones has racked up 3,313 passing yards (220.9 per game) while going 310-for-461 (67.2% completion percentage) and throwing 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He's also rushed 39 times for 113 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per game.

The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Jones accounts for 44.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 65 of his 461 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

The 242.4 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jaguars' defense is sixth in the NFL, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills last week, Jones went 14-for-32 (43.8%) for 145 yards and two interceptions.

He also carried the ball six times for 33 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry on the ground.

In his last three outings, Jones has thrown for 463 yards (154.3 per game) while completing 42 of 80 passes (52.5%), with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's tacked on 42 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 110 23.4% 71 723 1 12 18.2% Kendrick Bourne 60 12.7% 47 700 5 4 6.1% Hunter Henry 64 13.6% 42 480 9 17 25.8%

