January 2, 2022
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Mac Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Jones' New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) take the field in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Jones has racked up 3,313 passing yards (220.9 per game) while going 310-for-461 (67.2% completion percentage) and throwing 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 39 times for 113 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per game.
  • The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Jones accounts for 44.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 65 of his 461 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • The 242.4 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Jaguars' defense is sixth in the NFL, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bills last week, Jones went 14-for-32 (43.8%) for 145 yards and two interceptions.
  • He also carried the ball six times for 33 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry on the ground.
  • In his last three outings, Jones has thrown for 463 yards (154.3 per game) while completing 42 of 80 passes (52.5%), with two touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's tacked on 42 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

110

23.4%

71

723

1

12

18.2%

Kendrick Bourne

60

12.7%

47

700

5

4

6.1%

Hunter Henry

64

13.6%

42

480

9

17

25.8%

