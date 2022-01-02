Mark Andrews has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) take the field in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews has been targeted 132 times and has 93 catches, leading the Ravens with 1,187 receiving yards (79.1 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.1% of the 547 passes thrown by his team have gone Andrews' way.

With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 27.5% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Andrews put up 45 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Rams, 26.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Andrews did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Rams.

The Rams are allowing 262.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have allowed 15 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Andrews was targeted 10 times and racked up 125 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Andrews has tacked on 376 yards on 29 grabs and four touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 34 times and put up 125.3 receiving yards per game.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 132 24.1% 93 1187 9 19 27.5% Marquise Brown 130 23.8% 85 953 6 14 20.3% Rashod Bateman 54 9.9% 37 435 1 5 7.2% Sammy Watkins 48 8.8% 27 394 1 4 5.8%

