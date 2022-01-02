Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Marquez Callaway and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 with the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Callaway's 601 receiving yards (40.1 per game) are a team high. He has 40 catches (73 targets) and six touchdowns.
  • Callaway has been the target of 73 of his team's 452 passing attempts this season, or 16.2% of the target share.
  • Callaway (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.7% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Callaway is averaging 44.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Panthers, 1.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
  • Callaway, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 200.7 passing yards the Panthers give up per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 22 passing TDs allowed this season, the Panthers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Callaway was targeted five times, totaling 46 yards on four receptions.
  • Callaway has totaled 192 receiving yards (64.0 per game), reeling in 12 balls on 18 targets over his last three games.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

73

16.2%

40

601

6

7

12.7%

Deonte Harris

53

11.7%

31

523

3

4

7.3%

Alvin Kamara

59

13.1%

40

355

4

10

18.2%

Tre'Quan Smith

43

9.5%

27

301

2

5

9.1%

