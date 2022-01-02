Publish date:
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Callaway's 601 receiving yards (40.1 per game) are a team high. He has 40 catches (73 targets) and six touchdowns.
- Callaway has been the target of 73 of his team's 452 passing attempts this season, or 16.2% of the target share.
- Callaway (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.7% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Callaway is averaging 44.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Panthers, 1.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
- Callaway, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 200.7 passing yards the Panthers give up per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 22 passing TDs allowed this season, the Panthers defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Callaway was targeted five times, totaling 46 yards on four receptions.
- Callaway has totaled 192 receiving yards (64.0 per game), reeling in 12 balls on 18 targets over his last three games.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
73
16.2%
40
601
6
7
12.7%
Deonte Harris
53
11.7%
31
523
3
4
7.3%
Alvin Kamara
59
13.1%
40
355
4
10
18.2%
Tre'Quan Smith
43
9.5%
27
301
2
5
9.1%
