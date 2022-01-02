Publish date:
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown has caught 85 passes on 130 targets for 953 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 63.5 yards per game.
- Brown has been the target of 23.8% (130 total) of his team's 547 passing attempts this season.
- Brown (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his one matchup against the Rams, Brown's 42 receiving yards total is 42.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
- Brown caught multiple touchdowns in that game against the Rams.
- This week Brown will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (262.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams have allowed 15 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Brown caught five passes for 44 yards while being targeted nine times.
- Brown has caught 20 passes (on 31 targets) for 128 yards (42.7 per game) over his last three games.
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
130
23.8%
85
953
6
14
20.3%
Mark Andrews
132
24.1%
93
1187
9
19
27.5%
Rashod Bateman
54
9.9%
37
435
1
5
7.2%
Sammy Watkins
48
8.8%
27
394
1
4
5.8%
