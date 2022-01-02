Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Marquise Brown's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) square off in a Week 17 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown has caught 85 passes on 130 targets for 953 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 63.5 yards per game.
  • Brown has been the target of 23.8% (130 total) of his team's 547 passing attempts this season.
  • Brown (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his one matchup against the Rams, Brown's 42 receiving yards total is 42.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
  • Brown caught multiple touchdowns in that game against the Rams.
  • This week Brown will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (262.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Rams have allowed 15 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Brown caught five passes for 44 yards while being targeted nine times.
  • Brown has caught 20 passes (on 31 targets) for 128 yards (42.7 per game) over his last three games.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

130

23.8%

85

953

6

14

20.3%

Mark Andrews

132

24.1%

93

1187

9

19

27.5%

Rashod Bateman

54

9.9%

37

435

1

5

7.2%

Sammy Watkins

48

8.8%

27

394

1

4

5.8%

Powered By Data Skrive