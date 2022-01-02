Before placing any wagers on Marquise Brown's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) square off in a Week 17 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has caught 85 passes on 130 targets for 953 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 63.5 yards per game.

Brown has been the target of 23.8% (130 total) of his team's 547 passing attempts this season.

Brown (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his one matchup against the Rams, Brown's 42 receiving yards total is 42.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).

Brown caught multiple touchdowns in that game against the Rams.

This week Brown will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (262.6 yards allowed per game).

The Rams have allowed 15 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Brown caught five passes for 44 yards while being targeted nine times.

Brown has caught 20 passes (on 31 targets) for 128 yards (42.7 per game) over his last three games.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 130 23.8% 85 953 6 14 20.3% Mark Andrews 132 24.1% 93 1187 9 19 27.5% Rashod Bateman 54 9.9% 37 435 1 5 7.2% Sammy Watkins 48 8.8% 27 394 1 4 5.8%

Powered By Data Skrive