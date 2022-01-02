Before placing any wagers on Marvin Jones Jr.'s player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones' 698 receiving yards (46.5 per game) pace all receivers on the Jaguars. He's been targeted 106 times and has registered 64 catches and three touchdowns.

Jones has been the target of 19.4% (106 total) of his team's 545 passing attempts this season.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 32.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. New England

Against the Patriots, Jones totaled 69 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 24.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jones caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Patriots.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

This week Jones will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (209.0 yards allowed per game).

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jets, Jones was targeted 13 times and recorded eight catches for 74 yards.

Over his last three games, Jones' 16 receptions (on 24 targets) have led to 158 receiving yards (52.7 per game).

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 - Laquon Treadwell 40 7.3% 24 323 0 3 7.0%

