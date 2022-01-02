Skip to main content
Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Marvin Jones Jr.'s player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones' 698 receiving yards (46.5 per game) pace all receivers on the Jaguars. He's been targeted 106 times and has registered 64 catches and three touchdowns.
  • Jones has been the target of 19.4% (106 total) of his team's 545 passing attempts this season.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 32.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Against the Patriots, Jones totaled 69 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 24.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jones caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Patriots.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • This week Jones will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (209.0 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jets, Jones was targeted 13 times and recorded eight catches for 74 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Jones' 16 receptions (on 24 targets) have led to 158 receiving yards (52.7 per game).

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

106

19.4%

64

698

3

14

32.6%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

90

16.5%

56

544

0

6

14.0%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

Laquon Treadwell

40

7.3%

24

323

0

3

7.0%

