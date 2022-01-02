There will be player prop betting options available for Matt Ryan ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) square off against the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Ryan has racked up 3,555 passing yards (237.0 yards per game) while going 342-for-504 (67.9% completion percentage) and throwing 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He has added 73 rushing yards on 37 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.9 yards per game.

The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.0% of the time while running the ball 41.0% of the time.

Ryan has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 55.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Ryan threw for 242 passing yards one matchup against the Bills, 21.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Bills.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The 184.2 passing yards the Bills give up per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

The Bills have conceded 11 passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Ryan completed 75.0% of his passes for 215 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

Ryan has racked up 641 passing yards (213.7 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage this year (56-of-84) while throwing three touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 101 19.5% 64 949 1 13 18.3% Russell Gage 76 14.7% 54 594 3 8 11.3% Cordarrelle Patterson 66 12.8% 49 523 5 12 16.9%

Powered By Data Skrive