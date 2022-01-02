Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Matt Ryan ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) square off against the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Ryan has racked up 3,555 passing yards (237.0 yards per game) while going 342-for-504 (67.9% completion percentage) and throwing 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He has added 73 rushing yards on 37 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.9 yards per game.
  • The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.0% of the time while running the ball 41.0% of the time.
  • Ryan has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 55.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Ryan threw for 242 passing yards one matchup against the Bills, 21.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Bills.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • The 184.2 passing yards the Bills give up per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
  • The Bills have conceded 11 passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Ryan completed 75.0% of his passes for 215 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • Ryan has racked up 641 passing yards (213.7 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage this year (56-of-84) while throwing three touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

101

19.5%

64

949

1

13

18.3%

Russell Gage

76

14.7%

54

594

3

8

11.3%

Cordarrelle Patterson

66

12.8%

49

523

5

12

16.9%

