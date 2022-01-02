Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Ryan has racked up 3,555 passing yards (237.0 yards per game) while going 342-for-504 (67.9% completion percentage) and throwing 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He has added 73 rushing yards on 37 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.9 yards per game.
- The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.0% of the time while running the ball 41.0% of the time.
- Ryan has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 55.9% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Bills.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Ryan threw for 242 passing yards one matchup against the Bills, 21.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Bills.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- The 184.2 passing yards the Bills give up per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
- The Bills have conceded 11 passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Ryan completed 75.0% of his passes for 215 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- Ryan has racked up 641 passing yards (213.7 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage this year (56-of-84) while throwing three touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
101
19.5%
64
949
1
13
18.3%
Russell Gage
76
14.7%
54
594
3
8
11.3%
Cordarrelle Patterson
66
12.8%
49
523
5
12
16.9%
Powered By Data Skrive