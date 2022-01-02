Publish date:
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has passed for 4,339 yards while completing 66.9% of his throws (357-of-534), with 36 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (289.3 yards per game).
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 44 rushing yards (2.9 ypg) on 31 carries.
- The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
- Stafford has thrown 102 passes in the red zone this season, 59.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In one matchup against the Ravens, Stafford recorded 292 passing yards, 17.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Ravens.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
- This week Stafford will face the NFL's worst pass defense (295.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Ravens' defense is 28th in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Stafford completed 56.8% of his passes for 197 yards, while throwing one touchdown with three interceptions.
- Stafford has racked up 728 passing yards (242.7 per game) and has a 67.7% completion percentage this year (65-of-96) while throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
177
32.8%
132
1734
14
34
33.0%
Van Jefferson
81
15.0%
44
708
6
15
14.6%
Robert Woods
69
12.8%
45
556
4
16
15.5%
