January 2, 2022
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Author:

Before placing any bets on Matthew Stafford's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) square off in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford has passed for 4,339 yards while completing 66.9% of his throws (357-of-534), with 36 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (289.3 yards per game).
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 44 rushing yards (2.9 ypg) on 31 carries.
  • The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Stafford has thrown 102 passes in the red zone this season, 59.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In one matchup against the Ravens, Stafford recorded 292 passing yards, 17.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Ravens.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • This week Stafford will face the NFL's worst pass defense (295.5 yards allowed per game).
  • The Ravens' defense is 28th in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Stafford completed 56.8% of his passes for 197 yards, while throwing one touchdown with three interceptions.
  • Stafford has racked up 728 passing yards (242.7 per game) and has a 67.7% completion percentage this year (65-of-96) while throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

177

32.8%

132

1734

14

34

33.0%

Van Jefferson

81

15.0%

44

708

6

15

14.6%

Robert Woods

69

12.8%

45

556

4

16

15.5%

