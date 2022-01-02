Before placing any bets on Matthew Stafford's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) square off in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has passed for 4,339 yards while completing 66.9% of his throws (357-of-534), with 36 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (289.3 yards per game).

He's also helped out on the ground, with 44 rushing yards (2.9 ypg) on 31 carries.

The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Stafford has thrown 102 passes in the red zone this season, 59.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In one matchup against the Ravens, Stafford recorded 292 passing yards, 17.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Ravens.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

This week Stafford will face the NFL's worst pass defense (295.5 yards allowed per game).

The Ravens' defense is 28th in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Stafford completed 56.8% of his passes for 197 yards, while throwing one touchdown with three interceptions.

Stafford has racked up 728 passing yards (242.7 per game) and has a 67.7% completion percentage this year (65-of-96) while throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 177 32.8% 132 1734 14 34 33.0% Van Jefferson 81 15.0% 44 708 6 15 14.6% Robert Woods 69 12.8% 45 556 4 16 15.5%

