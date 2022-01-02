Publish date:
Melvin Gordon III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds
Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gordon has rushed for 765 yards (51.0 per game) on 181 carries with seven touchdowns.
- He also has 24 receptions for 178 yards (11.9 per game) and two TDs.
- He has handled 181, or 45.2%, of his team's 400 rushing attempts this season.
- The Broncos have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gordon's matchup with the Chargers.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Over his three career matchups against the Chargers, Gordon averaged 62.7 rushing yards per game, 7.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gordon, in three matchups versus the Chargers, has not run for a TD.
- Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
- Gordon will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 140.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.
- The Chargers have given up 21 rushing touchdowns, 30th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Gordon racked up -4 yards on seven carries.
- Gordon has run for 160 yards on 46 carries (53.3 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground during his last three games.
Gordon's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Melvin Gordon III
181
45.2%
765
7
34
47.9%
4.2
Javonte Williams
177
44.2%
827
4
23
32.4%
4.7
Teddy Bridgewater
30
7.5%
106
2
10
14.1%
3.5
Mike Boone
4
1.0%
35
0
0
0.0%
8.8
Powered By Data Skrive