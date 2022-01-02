Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Melvin Gordon III and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Gordon and the Denver Broncos (7-8) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 17 with the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gordon has rushed for 765 yards (51.0 per game) on 181 carries with seven touchdowns.

He also has 24 receptions for 178 yards (11.9 per game) and two TDs.

He has handled 181, or 45.2%, of his team's 400 rushing attempts this season.

The Broncos have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Over his three career matchups against the Chargers, Gordon averaged 62.7 rushing yards per game, 7.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gordon, in three matchups versus the Chargers, has not run for a TD.

Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

Gordon will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 140.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.

The Chargers have given up 21 rushing touchdowns, 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Gordon racked up -4 yards on seven carries.

Gordon has run for 160 yards on 46 carries (53.3 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground during his last three games.

Gordon's Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Melvin Gordon III 181 45.2% 765 7 34 47.9% 4.2 Javonte Williams 177 44.2% 827 4 23 32.4% 4.7 Teddy Bridgewater 30 7.5% 106 2 10 14.1% 3.5 Mike Boone 4 1.0% 35 0 0 0.0% 8.8

