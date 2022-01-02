Michael Carter will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Carter's New York Jets (4-11) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds

Michael Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter's team-high 566 rushing yards (37.7 per game) have come on 135 carries, with four touchdowns.

He has added 35 catches for 316 yards (21.1 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 337 times this season, and he's carried 135 of those attempts (40.1%).

The Jets have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Carter will go up against a Buccaneers squad that allows 87.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.

This season the Buccaneers are ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

Carter put together a 118-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball 16 times (averaging 7.4 yards per carry).

In his last three games, Carter has 136 rushing yards on 24 carries (45.3 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

Carter's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Michael Carter 135 40.1% 566 4 24 38.7% 4.2 Tevin Coleman 79 23.4% 350 0 13 21.0% 4.4 Ty Johnson 55 16.3% 204 1 9 14.5% 3.7 Zach Wilson 25 7.4% 161 4 6 9.7% 6.4

