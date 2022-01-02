Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Before placing any bets on Michael Pittman Jr.'s player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pittman's team-high 971 receiving yards (64.7 per game) have come on 76 catches (116 targets) plus five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 24.9% of the 465 passes thrown by his team have gone Pittman's way.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 23.7% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have called a pass in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Pittman's 42 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Raiders are 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Pittman did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Raiders.
  • The 231.0 yards per game the Raiders are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders' defense is 23rd in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cardinals last week, Pittman was targeted 12 times and totaled 82 yards on eight receptions.
  • In his last three games, Pittman has caught 15 passes on 25 targets for 166 yards, averaging 55.3 yards per game.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

116

24.9%

76

971

5

14

23.7%

Zach Pascal

65

14.0%

36

369

3

12

20.3%

Jonathan Taylor

45

9.7%

36

336

2

2

3.4%

Jack Doyle

41

8.8%

28

291

3

7

11.9%

