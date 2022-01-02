Publish date:
Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas
Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds
Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pittman's team-high 971 receiving yards (64.7 per game) have come on 76 catches (116 targets) plus five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 24.9% of the 465 passes thrown by his team have gone Pittman's way.
- With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 23.7% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts have called a pass in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Pittman's 42 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Raiders are 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Pittman did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Raiders.
- The 231.0 yards per game the Raiders are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders' defense is 23rd in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cardinals last week, Pittman was targeted 12 times and totaled 82 yards on eight receptions.
- In his last three games, Pittman has caught 15 passes on 25 targets for 166 yards, averaging 55.3 yards per game.
Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
116
24.9%
76
971
5
14
23.7%
Zach Pascal
65
14.0%
36
369
3
12
20.3%
Jonathan Taylor
45
9.7%
36
336
2
2
3.4%
Jack Doyle
41
8.8%
28
291
3
7
11.9%
