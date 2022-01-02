In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Mike Davis for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Davis' Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) hit the field in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Davis has racked up 431 rushing yards (28.7 per game) on 124 carries with two touchdowns.

And he has caught 40 passes for 246 yards (16.4 per game) with one TD.

His team has run the ball 359 times this season, and he's carried 124 of those attempts (34.5%).

The Falcons have run 59.0% passing plays and 41.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his lone career matchups, Davis put up 13 rushing yards versus the Bills, 13.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Davis did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Bills.

Note: Davis' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 17th in the league, giving up 114.8 yards per game.

The Falcons are up against the NFL's 28th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (18 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Davis carried the ball seven times for 28 yards (four yards per attempt).

In his last three games, Davis has 93 yards on 24 carries (31.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Davis also has six catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mike Davis 124 34.5% 431 2 14 25.0% 3.5 Cordarrelle Patterson 140 39.0% 579 6 28 50.0% 4.1 Matt Ryan 37 10.3% 73 1 10 17.9% 2.0 Qadree Ollison 17 4.7% 67 0 2 3.6% 3.9

