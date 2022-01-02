Publish date:
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo
Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds
Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Davis has racked up 431 rushing yards (28.7 per game) on 124 carries with two touchdowns.
- And he has caught 40 passes for 246 yards (16.4 per game) with one TD.
- His team has run the ball 359 times this season, and he's carried 124 of those attempts (34.5%).
- The Falcons have run 59.0% passing plays and 41.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In his lone career matchups, Davis put up 13 rushing yards versus the Bills, 13.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Davis did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Bills.
- Note: Davis' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 17th in the league, giving up 114.8 yards per game.
- The Falcons are up against the NFL's 28th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (18 this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Davis carried the ball seven times for 28 yards (four yards per attempt).
- In his last three games, Davis has 93 yards on 24 carries (31.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
- Davis also has six catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).
Davis' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mike Davis
124
34.5%
431
2
14
25.0%
3.5
Cordarrelle Patterson
140
39.0%
579
6
28
50.0%
4.1
Matt Ryan
37
10.3%
73
1
10
17.9%
2.0
Qadree Ollison
17
4.7%
67
0
2
3.6%
3.9
