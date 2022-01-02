Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Mike Davis for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Davis' Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) hit the field in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Davis has racked up 431 rushing yards (28.7 per game) on 124 carries with two touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 40 passes for 246 yards (16.4 per game) with one TD.
  • His team has run the ball 359 times this season, and he's carried 124 of those attempts (34.5%).
  • The Falcons have run 59.0% passing plays and 41.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Davis' matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his lone career matchups, Davis put up 13 rushing yards versus the Bills, 13.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Davis did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Bills.
  • Note: Davis' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 17th in the league, giving up 114.8 yards per game.
  • The Falcons are up against the NFL's 28th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (18 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Davis carried the ball seven times for 28 yards (four yards per attempt).
  • In his last three games, Davis has 93 yards on 24 carries (31.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
  • Davis also has six catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mike Davis

124

34.5%

431

2

14

25.0%

3.5

Cordarrelle Patterson

140

39.0%

579

6

28

50.0%

4.1

Matt Ryan

37

10.3%

73

1

10

17.9%

2.0

Qadree Ollison

17

4.7%

67

0

2

3.6%

3.9

