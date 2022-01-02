Mike Evans will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) take on the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans has put together a 899-yard season on 64 catches with 11 touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 100 times and averages 59.9 receiving yards.

Evans has been the target of 100 of his team's 642 passing attempts this season, or 15.6% of the target share.

Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 16 times in the red zone this season, 14.5% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.1% of the time while running the football 34.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. New York

The Jets have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 267.9 yards per game through the air.

The Jets' defense is 16th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Evans did not record a catch in last week's game against the Panthers.

Evans' stat line during his last three games shows seven grabs for 105 yards and one touchdown. He put up 35.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted seven times.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 100 15.6% 64 899 11 16 14.5% Chris Godwin 127 19.8% 98 1103 5 25 22.7% Rob Gronkowski 69 10.7% 41 550 6 10 9.1% Antonio Brown 57 8.9% 39 519 4 3 2.7%

