Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gesicki has put together a 707-yard campaign so far (47.1 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 67 balls on 102 targets.
- Gesicki has been the target of 102 of his team's 554 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.
- Gesicki (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Gesicki's 11 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Titans are 33.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Titans.
- The Titans are allowing 265.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Titans defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Saints, Gesicki was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 22 yards.
- Gesicki's 15 grabs (23 targets) have netted him 111 yards (37.0 ypg) over his last three outings.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
102
18.4%
67
707
2
9
12.5%
Jaylen Waddle
126
22.7%
96
941
5
14
19.4%
DeVante Parker
56
10.1%
34
457
2
4
5.6%
Durham Smythe
36
6.5%
29
288
0
7
9.7%
