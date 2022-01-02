Mike Gesicki has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (8-7) and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) square off in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki has put together a 707-yard campaign so far (47.1 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 67 balls on 102 targets.

Gesicki has been the target of 102 of his team's 554 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.

Gesicki (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Gesicki's 11 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Titans are 33.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Titans.

The Titans are allowing 265.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Titans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Saints, Gesicki was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 22 yards.

Gesicki's 15 grabs (23 targets) have netted him 111 yards (37.0 ypg) over his last three outings.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 102 18.4% 67 707 2 9 12.5% Jaylen Waddle 126 22.7% 96 941 5 14 19.4% DeVante Parker 56 10.1% 34 457 2 4 5.6% Durham Smythe 36 6.5% 29 288 0 7 9.7%

