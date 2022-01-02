Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee

Author:

Mike Gesicki has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (8-7) and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) square off in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gesicki has put together a 707-yard campaign so far (47.1 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 67 balls on 102 targets.
  • Gesicki has been the target of 102 of his team's 554 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.
  • Gesicki (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Gesicki's 11 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Titans are 33.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Titans.
  • The Titans are allowing 265.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Titans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Saints, Gesicki was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 22 yards.
  • Gesicki's 15 grabs (23 targets) have netted him 111 yards (37.0 ypg) over his last three outings.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

102

18.4%

67

707

2

9

12.5%

Jaylen Waddle

126

22.7%

96

941

5

14

19.4%

DeVante Parker

56

10.1%

34

457

2

4

5.6%

Durham Smythe

36

6.5%

29

288

0

7

9.7%

