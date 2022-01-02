There will be player prop bets available for Mike Williams before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West foes meet in Week 17 when Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) play the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has reeled in 64 passes (108 targets) for 964 yards (64.3 per game) with seven TDs this season.

So far this season, 18.7% of the 579 passes thrown by his team have gone Williams' way.

With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Williams has been on the receiving end of 19.1% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

Williams is averaging 56 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Broncos, 5.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (61.5).

Williams has caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 226.3 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Williams did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Texans.

During his last three games, Williams has nine catches (on 15 targets) for 110 yards, averaging 36.7 yards per game.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 108 18.7% 64 964 7 17 19.1% Keenan Allen 140 24.2% 96 1042 5 20 22.5% Austin Ekeler 79 13.6% 62 558 7 15 16.9% Jared Cook 75 13.0% 44 484 4 12 13.5%

Powered By Data Skrive