Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Mike Williams before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West foes meet in Week 17 when Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) play the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has reeled in 64 passes (108 targets) for 964 yards (64.3 per game) with seven TDs this season.
  • So far this season, 18.7% of the 579 passes thrown by his team have gone Williams' way.
  • With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Williams has been on the receiving end of 19.1% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Williams is averaging 56 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Broncos, 5.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (61.5).
  • Williams has caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The 226.3 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Broncos have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Williams did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Texans.
  • During his last three games, Williams has nine catches (on 15 targets) for 110 yards, averaging 36.7 yards per game.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

108

18.7%

64

964

7

17

19.1%

Keenan Allen

140

24.2%

96

1042

5

20

22.5%

Austin Ekeler

79

13.6%

62

558

7

15

16.9%

Jared Cook

75

13.0%

44

484

4

12

13.5%

Powered By Data Skrive