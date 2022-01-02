Publish date:
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Philadelphia's top rusher, Sanders, has carried the ball 137 times for 754 yards (50.3 per game).
- He also has 26 receptions for 158 yards (10.5 per game).
- He has handled 137, or 28.4%, of his team's 483 rushing attempts this season.
- The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.3% of the time while running the ball 52.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Against the Football Team, Sanders' 55.6 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 11.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Sanders has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Football Team, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Sanders will go up against a Football Team squad that allows 104.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.
- The Eagles are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).
Recent Performances
- Sanders put together a 45-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Giants, carrying the ball seven times (averaging 6.4 yards per attempt).
- Sanders has 296 yards on 49 carries (98.7 ypg) over his last three games.
- He's also caught six balls for 40 yards (13.3 per game).
Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Miles Sanders
137
28.4%
754
0
20
21.3%
5.5
Jalen Hurts
132
27.3%
740
10
30
31.9%
5.6
Jordan Howard
75
15.5%
380
3
20
21.3%
5.1
Boston Scott
73
15.1%
326
5
15
16.0%
4.5
