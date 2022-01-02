In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Miles Sanders for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East opponents square off in Week 17 when Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Philadelphia's top rusher, Sanders, has carried the ball 137 times for 754 yards (50.3 per game).

He also has 26 receptions for 158 yards (10.5 per game).

He has handled 137, or 28.4%, of his team's 483 rushing attempts this season.

The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.3% of the time while running the ball 52.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Washington

Against the Football Team, Sanders' 55.6 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 11.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Sanders has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Football Team, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Sanders will go up against a Football Team squad that allows 104.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.

The Eagles are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).

Recent Performances

Sanders put together a 45-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Giants, carrying the ball seven times (averaging 6.4 yards per attempt).

Sanders has 296 yards on 49 carries (98.7 ypg) over his last three games.

He's also caught six balls for 40 yards (13.3 per game).

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 137 28.4% 754 0 20 21.3% 5.5 Jalen Hurts 132 27.3% 740 10 30 31.9% 5.6 Jordan Howard 75 15.5% 380 3 20 21.3% 5.1 Boston Scott 73 15.1% 326 5 15 16.0% 4.5

