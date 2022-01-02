Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Miles Sanders for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East opponents square off in Week 17 when Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Philadelphia's top rusher, Sanders, has carried the ball 137 times for 754 yards (50.3 per game).
  • He also has 26 receptions for 158 yards (10.5 per game).
  • He has handled 137, or 28.4%, of his team's 483 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.3% of the time while running the ball 52.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Against the Football Team, Sanders' 55.6 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 11.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Sanders has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Football Team, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Sanders will go up against a Football Team squad that allows 104.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.
  • The Eagles are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Sanders put together a 45-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Giants, carrying the ball seven times (averaging 6.4 yards per attempt).
  • Sanders has 296 yards on 49 carries (98.7 ypg) over his last three games.
  • He's also caught six balls for 40 yards (13.3 per game).

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Miles Sanders

137

28.4%

754

0

20

21.3%

5.5

Jalen Hurts

132

27.3%

740

10

30

31.9%

5.6

Jordan Howard

75

15.5%

380

3

20

21.3%

5.1

Boston Scott

73

15.1%

326

5

15

16.0%

4.5

