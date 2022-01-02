Publish date:
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gaskin has carried the ball 167 times for a team-high 590 yards (39.3 per game), with three touchdowns.
- He also averages 14.9 receiving yards per game, catching 46 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns.
- He has handled 167, or 43.6%, of his team's 383 rushing attempts this season.
- The Dolphins have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- The Titans have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, allowing 86.7 yards per game.
- The Titans have allowed 14 rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Saints, Gaskin picked up 10 yards on three carries.
- Over his last three outings, Gaskin has rushed for 108 yards (36.0 per game) on 28 carries.
Gaskin's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Myles Gaskin
167
43.6%
590
3
31
48.4%
3.5
Phillip Lindsay
75
-
208
1
6
-
2.8
Duke Johnson Jr.
39
10.2%
164
2
6
9.4%
4.2
Salvon Ahmed
54
14.1%
149
0
3
4.7%
2.8
