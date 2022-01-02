Before Myles Gaskin hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (8-7) and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) take the field in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin has carried the ball 167 times for a team-high 590 yards (39.3 per game), with three touchdowns.

He also averages 14.9 receiving yards per game, catching 46 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns.

He has handled 167, or 43.6%, of his team's 383 rushing attempts this season.

The Dolphins have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

The Titans have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, allowing 86.7 yards per game.

The Titans have allowed 14 rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Saints, Gaskin picked up 10 yards on three carries.

Over his last three outings, Gaskin has rushed for 108 yards (36.0 per game) on 28 carries.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 167 43.6% 590 3 31 48.4% 3.5 Phillip Lindsay 75 - 208 1 6 - 2.8 Duke Johnson Jr. 39 10.2% 164 2 6 9.4% 4.2 Salvon Ahmed 54 14.1% 149 0 3 4.7% 2.8

