Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Najee Harris for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has 268 attempts for a team-high 984 rushing yards (65.6 per game) and six touchdowns.

And he has caught 67 passes for 422 yards (28.1 per game) with three TDs.

He has handled 268, or 76.6%, of his team's 350 rushing attempts this season.

The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In his one career matchup against them, Harris recorded 91 rushing yards against the Browns, 19.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.

Harris ran for a touchdown in that outing against the Browns.

Conceding 105.9 rushing yards per game, the Browns have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Steelers are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Harris rushed for 93 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt).

He put up 17 yards on five receptions.

Over his last three outings, Harris has run for 205 yards on 51 carries (68.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

He also has 10 catches for 35 yards (11.7 per game) and one TD.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 268 76.6% 984 6 26 72.2% 3.7 Benny Snell Jr. 23 6.6% 74 0 0 0.0% 3.2 Chase Claypool 11 3.1% 63 0 2 5.6% 5.7 Mason Rudolph 5 1.4% 53 0 1 2.8% 10.6

