Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Najee Harris for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has 268 attempts for a team-high 984 rushing yards (65.6 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 67 passes for 422 yards (28.1 per game) with three TDs.
  • He has handled 268, or 76.6%, of his team's 350 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In his one career matchup against them, Harris recorded 91 rushing yards against the Browns, 19.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Harris ran for a touchdown in that outing against the Browns.
  • Conceding 105.9 rushing yards per game, the Browns have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Steelers are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Harris rushed for 93 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt).
  • He put up 17 yards on five receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Harris has run for 205 yards on 51 carries (68.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He also has 10 catches for 35 yards (11.7 per game) and one TD.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

268

76.6%

984

6

26

72.2%

3.7

Benny Snell Jr.

23

6.6%

74

0

0

0.0%

3.2

Chase Claypool

11

3.1%

63

0

2

5.6%

5.7

Mason Rudolph

5

1.4%

53

0

1

2.8%

10.6

Powered By Data Skrive