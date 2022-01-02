The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) will attempt to halt their seven-game losing run in a Week 17 battle against the New England Patriots (9-6).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.

Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 40.4 points per game, 1.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 43.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.2 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.6, 3.1 points above Sunday's total of 41.5.

In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 46.0 points, 4.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Patriots stats and trends

In New England's 15 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

New England's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

This year, the Patriots put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (25.9) than the Jaguars allow (26.4).

When New England records more than 26.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Patriots collect 343.9 yards per game, only 9.3 fewer than the 353.2 the Jaguars give up per outing.

In games that New England picks up more than 353.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Patriots have turned the ball over 13 more times (20 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Jaguars.

Jaguars stats and trends

In Jacksonville's 15 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

Jacksonville's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 26.7% of its opportunities (four times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Jaguars average 14.5 points per game, comparable to the 17.3 the Patriots allow.

Jacksonville is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team scores more than 17.3 points.

The Jaguars average 308.0 yards per game, only 7.5 fewer than the 315.5 the Patriots allow.

Jacksonville is 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall when the team churns out over 315.5 yards.

This year the Jaguars have 26 turnovers, one fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (27).

Home and road insights

At home this season, New England is 3-5 overall and 4-4 against the spread.

In eight home games this year, New England has gone over the total five times.

The average point total in Patriots home games this season is 45.1 points, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Jacksonville is 0-7 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

In seven away games this year, Jacksonville has gone over the total twice.

Jaguars away games this season average 45.4 total points, 3.9 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.