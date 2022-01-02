Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) will attempt to halt their seven-game losing run in a Week 17 battle against the New England Patriots (9-6).

Odds for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 40.4 points per game, 1.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 43.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.2 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.6, 3.1 points above Sunday's total of 41.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 46.0 points, 4.5 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In New England's 15 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • New England's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • This year, the Patriots put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (25.9) than the Jaguars allow (26.4).
  • When New England records more than 26.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Patriots collect 343.9 yards per game, only 9.3 fewer than the 353.2 the Jaguars give up per outing.
  • In games that New England picks up more than 353.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over 13 more times (20 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (7) this season.
  • In Jacksonville's 15 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 26.7% of its opportunities (four times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Jaguars average 14.5 points per game, comparable to the 17.3 the Patriots allow.
  • Jacksonville is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team scores more than 17.3 points.
  • The Jaguars average 308.0 yards per game, only 7.5 fewer than the 315.5 the Patriots allow.
  • Jacksonville is 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall when the team churns out over 315.5 yards.
  • This year the Jaguars have 26 turnovers, one fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (27).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, New England is 3-5 overall and 4-4 against the spread.
  • In eight home games this year, New England has gone over the total five times.
  • The average point total in Patriots home games this season is 45.1 points, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
  • Jacksonville is 0-7 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • In seven away games this year, Jacksonville has gone over the total twice.
  • Jaguars away games this season average 45.4 total points, 3.9 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

