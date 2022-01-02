Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bets for Monday's NFL action, including for Nick Chubb, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Chubb's Cleveland Browns (7-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) meet in a Week 17 matchup between AFC North foes at Heinz Field.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chubb has had 207 attempts for a team-leading 1,143 rushing yards (76.2 per game) and scored eight touchdowns.

He also averages 11.5 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown.

He has received 207 of his team's 424 carries this season (48.8%).

The Browns have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In his seven career matchups against them, Chubb has averaged 68.7 rushing yards per game versus the Steelers, 22.8 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.

Chubb, in seven matchups against the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

In terms of defending against the run, the Steelers are 32nd in the league, allowing 142.7 yards per game.

This season the Steelers are ranked 23rd in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (16).

Recent Performances

Against the Packers last week, Chubb rushed 17 times for 126 yards (7.4 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.

He chipped in with three receptions for 58 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Chubb has piled up 57 carries for 276 yards (92.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

And he has added seven catches for 66 yards (22.0 per game).

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 207 48.8% 1,143 8 35 44.9% 5.5 D'Ernest Johnson 70 16.5% 398 2 12 15.4% 5.7 Kareem Hunt 78 18.4% 386 5 15 19.2% 4.9 Baker Mayfield 35 8.3% 118 1 3 3.8% 3.4

