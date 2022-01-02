Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bets for Monday's NFL action, including for Nick Chubb, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Chubb's Cleveland Browns (7-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) meet in a Week 17 matchup between AFC North foes at Heinz Field.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chubb has had 207 attempts for a team-leading 1,143 rushing yards (76.2 per game) and scored eight touchdowns.
  • He also averages 11.5 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has received 207 of his team's 424 carries this season (48.8%).
  • The Browns have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In his seven career matchups against them, Chubb has averaged 68.7 rushing yards per game versus the Steelers, 22.8 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Chubb, in seven matchups against the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Steelers are 32nd in the league, allowing 142.7 yards per game.
  • This season the Steelers are ranked 23rd in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (16).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Packers last week, Chubb rushed 17 times for 126 yards (7.4 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
  • He chipped in with three receptions for 58 yards in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Chubb has piled up 57 carries for 276 yards (92.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • And he has added seven catches for 66 yards (22.0 per game).

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nick Chubb

207

48.8%

1,143

8

35

44.9%

5.5

D'Ernest Johnson

70

16.5%

398

2

12

15.4%

5.7

Kareem Hunt

78

18.4%

386

5

15

19.2%

4.9

Baker Mayfield

35

8.3%

118

1

3

3.8%

3.4

Powered By Data Skrive