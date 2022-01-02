Publish date:
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chubb has had 207 attempts for a team-leading 1,143 rushing yards (76.2 per game) and scored eight touchdowns.
- He also averages 11.5 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown.
- He has received 207 of his team's 424 carries this season (48.8%).
- The Browns have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In his seven career matchups against them, Chubb has averaged 68.7 rushing yards per game versus the Steelers, 22.8 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Chubb, in seven matchups against the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Steelers are 32nd in the league, allowing 142.7 yards per game.
- This season the Steelers are ranked 23rd in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (16).
Recent Performances
- Against the Packers last week, Chubb rushed 17 times for 126 yards (7.4 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
- He chipped in with three receptions for 58 yards in the passing game.
- In his last three games, Chubb has piled up 57 carries for 276 yards (92.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- And he has added seven catches for 66 yards (22.0 per game).
Chubb's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nick Chubb
207
48.8%
1,143
8
35
44.9%
5.5
D'Ernest Johnson
70
16.5%
398
2
12
15.4%
5.7
Kareem Hunt
78
18.4%
386
5
15
19.2%
4.9
Baker Mayfield
35
8.3%
118
1
3
3.8%
3.4
