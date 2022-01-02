Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine has amassed 398 yards (on 34 catches) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 50 times, and is averaging 26.5 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 10.3% (50 total) of his team's 485 passing attempts this season.

Westbrook-Ikhine (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.3% of the time while running the ball 49.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Miami

This week Westbrook-Ikhine will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (258.0 yards allowed per game).

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Westbrook-Ikhine was targeted three times and totaled 38 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three outings, Westbrook-Ikhine has amassed 101 yards (on nine grabs).

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 50 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.7% A.J. Brown 94 19.4% 57 760 4 10 14.1% Julio Jones 39 8.0% 26 376 0 5 7.0% Chester Rogers 39 8.0% 26 284 1 3 4.2%

