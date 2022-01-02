Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Author:

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Westbrook-Ikhine has amassed 398 yards (on 34 catches) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 50 times, and is averaging 26.5 yards per game.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 10.3% (50 total) of his team's 485 passing attempts this season.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.3% of the time while running the ball 49.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • This week Westbrook-Ikhine will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (258.0 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, Westbrook-Ikhine was targeted three times and totaled 38 yards on two receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Westbrook-Ikhine has amassed 101 yards (on nine grabs).

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

50

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.7%

A.J. Brown

94

19.4%

57

760

4

10

14.1%

Julio Jones

39

8.0%

26

376

0

5

7.0%

Chester Rogers

39

8.0%

26

284

1

3

4.2%

