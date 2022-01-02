Publish date:
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Westbrook-Ikhine has amassed 398 yards (on 34 catches) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 50 times, and is averaging 26.5 yards per game.
- Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 10.3% (50 total) of his team's 485 passing attempts this season.
- Westbrook-Ikhine (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.3% of the time while running the ball 49.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami
- This week Westbrook-Ikhine will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (258.0 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers last week, Westbrook-Ikhine was targeted three times and totaled 38 yards on two receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Westbrook-Ikhine has amassed 101 yards (on nine grabs).
Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
50
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.7%
A.J. Brown
94
19.4%
57
760
4
10
14.1%
Julio Jones
39
8.0%
26
376
0
5
7.0%
Chester Rogers
39
8.0%
26
284
1
3
4.2%
