January 2, 2022
Noah Fant Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Noah Fant has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West opponents meet in Week 17 when Fant's Denver Broncos (7-8) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fant has caught 61 passes on 81 targets for 562 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 37.5 yards per game.
  • Fant has been the target of 16.6% (81 total) of his team's 488 passing attempts this season.
  • Fant (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Fant has averaged 27 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 16.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Fant, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 237.1 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Chargers have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Fant was targeted four times, totaling 30 yards on three receptions.
  • Fant has recorded 138 receiving yards (46.0 per game), hauling in 12 passes on 14 targets during his last three games.

Fant's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Noah Fant

81

16.6%

61

562

3

10

17.5%

Courtland Sutton

90

18.4%

54

703

2

10

17.5%

Tim Patrick

75

15.4%

47

639

5

10

17.5%

Jerry Jeudy

51

10.5%

36

437

0

3

5.3%

