Noah Fant has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West opponents meet in Week 17 when Fant's Denver Broncos (7-8) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

Noah Fant Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fant has caught 61 passes on 81 targets for 562 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 37.5 yards per game.

Fant has been the target of 16.6% (81 total) of his team's 488 passing attempts this season.

Fant (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fant's matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Fant has averaged 27 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 16.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Fant, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 237.1 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chargers have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Fant was targeted four times, totaling 30 yards on three receptions.

Fant has recorded 138 receiving yards (46.0 per game), hauling in 12 passes on 14 targets during his last three games.

Fant's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Noah Fant 81 16.6% 61 562 3 10 17.5% Courtland Sutton 90 18.4% 54 703 2 10 17.5% Tim Patrick 75 15.4% 47 639 5 10 17.5% Jerry Jeudy 51 10.5% 36 437 0 3 5.3%

Powered By Data Skrive