Publish date:
Noah Fant Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles
Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds
Noah Fant Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fant has caught 61 passes on 81 targets for 562 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 37.5 yards per game.
- Fant has been the target of 16.6% (81 total) of his team's 488 passing attempts this season.
- Fant (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Chargers, Fant has averaged 27 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 16.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Fant, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 237.1 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Chargers have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Raiders, Fant was targeted four times, totaling 30 yards on three receptions.
- Fant has recorded 138 receiving yards (46.0 per game), hauling in 12 passes on 14 targets during his last three games.
Fant's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Noah Fant
81
16.6%
61
562
3
10
17.5%
Courtland Sutton
90
18.4%
54
703
2
10
17.5%
Tim Patrick
75
15.4%
47
639
5
10
17.5%
Jerry Jeudy
51
10.5%
36
437
0
3
5.3%
