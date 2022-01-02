There will be player prop betting options available for Nyheim Hines before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hines' Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hines has taken 54 carries for 272 yards (18.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

He also has 34 receptions for 277 yards (18.5 per game) and one TD.

His team has run the ball 455 times this season, and he's taken 54 of those attempts (11.9%).

The Colts have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hines' matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Hines recorded 58 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Raiders, 41.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hines did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Raiders.

In terms of defending against the run, the Raiders are 19th in the NFL, conceding 115.7 yards per game.

This season the Raiders are ranked 23rd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (16).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Hines rushed for 11 yards on three carries.

During his last three games, Hines has rushed for 35 yards on six carries (11.7 ypg).

He's also tacked on five catches for 47 yards and one touchdown.

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nyheim Hines 54 11.9% 272 2 5 4.9% 5.0 Jonathan Taylor 297 65.3% 1,626 17 82 79.6% 5.5 Carson Wentz 51 11.2% 188 1 9 8.7% 3.7 Marlon Mack 28 6.2% 101 0 2 1.9% 3.6

Powered By Data Skrive