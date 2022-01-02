Publish date:
Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas
Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds
Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hines has taken 54 carries for 272 yards (18.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He also has 34 receptions for 277 yards (18.5 per game) and one TD.
- His team has run the ball 455 times this season, and he's taken 54 of those attempts (11.9%).
- The Colts have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Hines recorded 58 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Raiders, 41.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hines did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Raiders.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Raiders are 19th in the NFL, conceding 115.7 yards per game.
- This season the Raiders are ranked 23rd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (16).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Hines rushed for 11 yards on three carries.
- During his last three games, Hines has rushed for 35 yards on six carries (11.7 ypg).
- He's also tacked on five catches for 47 yards and one touchdown.
Hines' Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nyheim Hines
54
11.9%
272
2
5
4.9%
5.0
Jonathan Taylor
297
65.3%
1,626
17
82
79.6%
5.5
Carson Wentz
51
11.2%
188
1
9
8.7%
3.7
Marlon Mack
28
6.2%
101
0
2
1.9%
3.6
