January 2, 2022
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Pat Freiermuth ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC North foes meet in Week 17 when Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) square off against the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth has caught 49 passes on 64 targets for 422 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 28.1 yards per game.
  • Freiermuth has been the target of 11.1% (64 total) of his team's 574 passing attempts this season.
  • Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while running the football 37.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Freiermuth's 44 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Browns are 9.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Browns.
  • The Browns have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 230.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Browns' defense is 26th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Freiermuth did not record a catch in last week's game against the Chiefs.
  • Freiermuth has racked up 69 yards over his last three games (23.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in six balls on seven targets.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

64

11.1%

49

422

7

17

20.5%

Diontae Johnson

144

25.1%

92

1079

7

17

20.5%

Chase Claypool

89

15.5%

51

806

1

10

12.0%

Najee Harris

87

15.2%

67

422

3

14

16.9%

