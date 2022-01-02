There will be player prop betting options available for Pat Freiermuth ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC North foes meet in Week 17 when Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) square off against the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth has caught 49 passes on 64 targets for 422 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 28.1 yards per game.

Freiermuth has been the target of 11.1% (64 total) of his team's 574 passing attempts this season.

Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while running the football 37.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Freiermuth's 44 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Browns are 9.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Browns.

The Browns have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 230.2 yards per game through the air.

The Browns' defense is 26th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Freiermuth did not record a catch in last week's game against the Chiefs.

Freiermuth has racked up 69 yards over his last three games (23.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in six balls on seven targets.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 64 11.1% 49 422 7 17 20.5% Diontae Johnson 144 25.1% 92 1079 7 17 20.5% Chase Claypool 89 15.5% 51 806 1 10 12.0% Najee Harris 87 15.2% 67 422 3 14 16.9%

Powered By Data Skrive