January 2, 2022
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) will aim to extend their three-game winning run when they meet the Washington Football Team (6-9) in Week 17.

Odds for Eagles vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • Washington's games have gone over 44.5 points in eight of 15 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 46.3 points per game, 1.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 3.8 points lower than the 48.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Eagles games this season is 47.0, 2.5 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.2 points, 1.7 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Philadelphia has nine wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • This season, the Eagles have won ATS in each of their three games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
  • Philadelphia has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (nine times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Eagles put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Football Team surrender (27.1).
  • Philadelphia is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.1 points.
  • The Eagles average 364.9 yards per game, only 8.5 fewer than the 373.4 the Football Team give up per outing.
  • Philadelphia is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up more than 373.4 yards.
  • This year, the Eagles have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (16).
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with Washington.
  • Washington has played 15 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Football Team have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more seven times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Washington has gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Football Team average 19.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.2 the Eagles give up.
  • Washington is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team puts up more than 21.2 points.
  • The Football Team rack up only 4.1 more yards per game (324.3) than the Eagles give up (320.2).
  • Washington is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up over 320.2 yards.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over 23 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (15).

Home and road insights

  • Washington has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-4 overall there, this year.
  • The Football Team are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • In seven home games this year, Washington has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Football Team home games average 47.1 points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • Philadelphia is 5-3 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, on the road.
  • Away from home, the Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point favorites or more.
  • In four of eight away games this year, Philadelphia has gone over the total.
  • Eagles away games this season average 47.1 total points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

