In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Rashaad Penny and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Penny and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) take the field against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Penny has taken 71 carries for 389 yards (25.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

He also has four receptions for 33 yards (2.2 per game).

His team has run the ball 342 times this season, and he's carried 71 of those attempts (20.8%).

The Seahawks, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Against the Lions, Penny's zero rushing yards in his one career matchup are 68.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Penny did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Lions.

The Lions allow 127.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.

The Seahawks are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (16 this season).

Recent Performances

Penny put together a 135-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bears, carrying the ball 17 times (averaging 7.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Penny has 311 rushing yards (103.7 per game) on 44 carries with three touchdowns.

Penny's Seattle Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rashaad Penny 71 20.8% 389 3 9 20.0% 5.5 Alex Collins 108 31.6% 411 2 13 28.9% 3.8 Chris Carson 54 15.8% 232 3 7 15.6% 4.3 Russell Wilson 33 9.6% 154 1 2 4.4% 4.7

