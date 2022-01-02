Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rashaad Penny Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Rashaad Penny and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Penny and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) take the field against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Penny has taken 71 carries for 389 yards (25.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He also has four receptions for 33 yards (2.2 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 342 times this season, and he's carried 71 of those attempts (20.8%).
  • The Seahawks, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Penny's matchup with the Lions.

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Against the Lions, Penny's zero rushing yards in his one career matchup are 68.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Penny did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Lions.
  • The Lions allow 127.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Seahawks are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (16 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Penny put together a 135-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bears, carrying the ball 17 times (averaging 7.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Penny has 311 rushing yards (103.7 per game) on 44 carries with three touchdowns.

Penny's Seattle Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rashaad Penny

71

20.8%

389

3

9

20.0%

5.5

Alex Collins

108

31.6%

411

2

13

28.9%

3.8

Chris Carson

54

15.8%

232

3

7

15.6%

4.3

Russell Wilson

33

9.6%

154

1

2

4.4%

4.7

Powered By Data Skrive