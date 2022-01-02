In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Rex Burkhead and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Burkhead's Houston Texans (4-11) and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) take the field in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burkhead's team-high 356 rushing yards (23.7 per game) have come on 94 carries, with three touchdowns.

He also averages 7.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 16 passes for 112 yards.

He has handled 94, or 25.3%, of his team's 372 rushing attempts this season.

The Texans have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Burkhead's 12 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the 49ers are 38.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burkhead did not have a touchdown run in that game against the 49ers.

Note: Burkhead's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are 11th in the league, allowing 107.3 yards per game.

This year the 49ers are ranked 26th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (17).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Burkhead rushed for 149 yards on 22 carries (averaging 6.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Burkhead has run for 230 yards on 49 carries (76.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns during his last three games.

He has added seven catches for 32 yards (10.7 per game).

Burkhead's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rex Burkhead 94 25.3% 356 3 11 24.4% 3.8 David Johnson 62 16.7% 200 0 7 15.6% 3.2 Tyrod Taylor 19 5.1% 151 3 4 8.9% 7.9 Royce Freeman 50 - 144 0 5 - 2.9

