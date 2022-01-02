Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Rex Burkhead Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Rex Burkhead and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Burkhead's Houston Texans (4-11) and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) take the field in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burkhead's team-high 356 rushing yards (23.7 per game) have come on 94 carries, with three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 7.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 16 passes for 112 yards.
  • He has handled 94, or 25.3%, of his team's 372 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Texans have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Burkhead's 12 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the 49ers are 38.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burkhead did not have a touchdown run in that game against the 49ers.
  • Note: Burkhead's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are 11th in the league, allowing 107.3 yards per game.
  • This year the 49ers are ranked 26th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (17).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Burkhead rushed for 149 yards on 22 carries (averaging 6.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Burkhead has run for 230 yards on 49 carries (76.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He has added seven catches for 32 yards (10.7 per game).

Burkhead's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rex Burkhead

94

25.3%

356

3

11

24.4%

3.8

David Johnson

62

16.7%

200

0

7

15.6%

3.2

Tyrod Taylor

19

5.1%

151

3

4

8.9%

7.9

Royce Freeman

50

-

144

0

5

-

2.9

