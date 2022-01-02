Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ricky Seals-Jones for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Seals-Jones and the Washington Football Team (6-9) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Seals-Jones has grabbed 29 passes (47 targets) for 263 yards (17.5 per game) and has two touchdowns this year.
  • So far this season, 9.5% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone Seals-Jones' way.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Seals-Jones has been on the receiving end of 24.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Seals-Jones is averaging 14.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Eagles, 9.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (23.5).
  • Seals-Jones, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 228.3 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 23 passing TDs conceded this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys last week, Seals-Jones was targeted one time and totaled -4 yards on one reception.
  • In his last three games, Seals-Jones' six grabs (on 12 targets) have led to 33 receiving yards (11.0 per game).

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ricky Seals-Jones

47

9.5%

29

263

2

12

24.0%

Terry McLaurin

116

23.4%

66

899

5

9

18.0%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.7%

43

397

2

3

6.0%

Adam Humphries

58

11.7%

38

368

0

4

8.0%

