Publish date:
Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Seals-Jones has grabbed 29 passes (47 targets) for 263 yards (17.5 per game) and has two touchdowns this year.
- So far this season, 9.5% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone Seals-Jones' way.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Seals-Jones has been on the receiving end of 24.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Seals-Jones is averaging 14.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Eagles, 9.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (23.5).
- Seals-Jones, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 228.3 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 23 passing TDs conceded this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys last week, Seals-Jones was targeted one time and totaled -4 yards on one reception.
- In his last three games, Seals-Jones' six grabs (on 12 targets) have led to 33 receiving yards (11.0 per game).
Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ricky Seals-Jones
47
9.5%
29
263
2
12
24.0%
Terry McLaurin
116
23.4%
66
899
5
9
18.0%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.7%
43
397
2
3
6.0%
Adam Humphries
58
11.7%
38
368
0
4
8.0%
