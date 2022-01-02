In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ricky Seals-Jones for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Seals-Jones and the Washington Football Team (6-9) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Seals-Jones has grabbed 29 passes (47 targets) for 263 yards (17.5 per game) and has two touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 9.5% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone Seals-Jones' way.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Seals-Jones has been on the receiving end of 24.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Seals-Jones' matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Seals-Jones is averaging 14.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Eagles, 9.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (23.5).

Seals-Jones, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 228.3 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

With 23 passing TDs conceded this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys last week, Seals-Jones was targeted one time and totaled -4 yards on one reception.

In his last three games, Seals-Jones' six grabs (on 12 targets) have led to 33 receiving yards (11.0 per game).

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ricky Seals-Jones 47 9.5% 29 263 2 12 24.0% Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive